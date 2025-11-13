Capitals at Panthers projected lineups

CAPITALS (8-7-1) at PANTHERS (8-7-1)
7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MNMT
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Anthony Beauvillier
Aliaksei Protas -- Connor McMichael -- Tom Wilson
Ethen Frank -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Ryan Leonard
Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Justin Sourdif
Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson
Jakob Chychrun -- Matt Roy
Rasmus Sandin -- Declan Chisholm
Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Sonny Milano, Dylan McIlrath, Trevor van Riemsdyk
Injured: Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body)
Panthers projected lineup
Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Brad Marchand
Carter Verhaeghe -- Evan Rodrigues -- Sam Reinhart
Jesper Boqvist -- Sam Bennett -- Mackie Samoskevich
A.J. Greer -- Cole Schwindt -- Luke Kunin
Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola -- Seth Jones
Donovan Sebrango -- Jeff Petry
Daniil Tarasov
Sergei Bobrovsky
Scratched: Uvis Balinskis, Noah Gregor
Injured: Aleksander Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder)
Status report
The Capitals will dress the same lineup they deployed in a 4-1 win at the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday. ... Greer did not participate in the Panthers' morning skate Thursday, but coach Paul Maurice said he will be in the lineup. … Maurice said Tkachuk, a forward who had surgery to repair a torn adductor muscle and sports hernia in August, is progressing and could start on-ice training in the coming weeks.