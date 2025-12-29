Capitals at Panthers projected lineups

CAPITALS (20-13-5) at PANTHERS (20-15-2)
7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MNMT, TVAS
Capitals projected lineup
Connor McMichael -- Justin Sourdif -- Alex Ovechkin
Aliaksei Protas -- Dylan Strome -- Tom Wilson
Ryan Leonard -- Nic Dowd -- Ethen Frank
Brandon Duhaime -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Anthony Beauvillier
Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson
Jakob Chychrun -- Matt Roy
Rasmus Sandin -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Declan Chisholm, Sonny Milano
Injured: Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body)
Panthers projected lineup
Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Brad Marchand
Mackie Samoskevich -- Evan Rodrigues -- A.J. Greer
Luke Kunin -- Jack Studnicka -- Jesper Boqvist
Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola -- Seth Jones
Uvis Balinskis -- Jeff Petry
Sergei Bobrovsky
Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: Donovan Sebrango, Noah Gregor
Injured: Aleksander Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder), Cole Schwindt (arm)
Status report
The Capitals are expected to use the same lineup from a 4-3 overtime win against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. … Tkachuk, a forward, practiced with the Panthers for the first time this season on Sunday. He participated in the morning skate but is not ready to make his season debut.