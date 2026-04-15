Capitals defeat Blue Jackets in Ovechkin's possible final game

NHL’s all-time leading goal-scorer gets assist on winning goal

Capitals at Blue Jackets | Recap

By Craig Merz
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

COLUMBUS -- Alex Ovechkin had an assist in what could potentially be his last NHL game to help the Washington Capitals to a 2-1 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Tuesday.

Jakob Chychrun scored a power-play goal at 15:53 of the third period for 2-1 lead with Ovechkin getting the second assist.

All the attention was on the NHL’s all-time leader with 929 goals because both teams were eliminated from Stanley Cup Playoff contention when the Philadelphia Flyers clinched third place in the Metropolitan Division with a 3-2 shootout victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday.

Ovechkin, 40, said he will decide in the offseason if he will return for a 22nd NHL season. 

If not, he will have come full circle. He scored two goals in his NHL debut on Oct. 5, 2005, in a home game against the Blue Jackets.

Anthony Beauvillier scored and Clay Stevenson made 27 saves for the Capitals (43-30-9), who finished with a four-game winning streak.

Boone Jenner scored and Jet Greaves made 19 saves for the Blue Jackets (40-30-12). They were 2-8-1 in the final 11 games. 

Jenner scored 27 seconds into the second period from the slot off a pass by Mason Marchment for a 1-0 lead.

Beauvillier tied it 1-1 at 10:46 with a breakaway after a stretch pass up the middle of the ice by Trevor van Riemsdyk.

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