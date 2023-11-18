Capitals Coaches Day clinic shines light on hockey community growth

Brittany Ott was among the coaches taking copious notes as the staff members shared their philosophies on running practices, game strategies, skills development and building player-coach relationships.

“It’s been incredible, very different perspectives, eye-opening,” said Ott, who coaches in a girls high school hockey league at the Gardens Ice House in Laurel, Maryland. “I did the on-ice session earlier today and it was very, very interesting. I wish we had more time, actually, because we kind of went through the drills quickly, but they gave us some pretty good insight.”

Livingston Cheng, an under-14 and under-11 coach for the Montgomery Youth Hockey Association in Maryland, paid particular attention to how much practice time was devoted to goalies.

“I grew up as a goalie, so I know the goalies get forgotten a lot during practice and they’re just shooting targets for a typical practice,” Cheng said. “Getting a glimpse of what a goalie practice is, I thought it was really interesting. It was a goalie practice, but we could utilize a lot of these drills for the full team, helping them work on their shooting, passing. It was a quick-paced practice. It looked fun.”

Playing with pace and purpose and having fun were the key tips imparted by the Capitals coaches.

“Players need structure along with pace,” said McCudden, Washington’s skills coach. “To the very last one, players must have fun because it’s a game at the end of the day. I think parents lose focus of it. Referees lose focus, and, most importantly, sometimes we lose focus.

“When you’re working with mites and squirts … and you might have a coach yelling or you might have a parent yelling, it no longer becomes a game. It becomes a job,” McCudden said. "At 8 years old or 9 years old, you’re being told what to do. It’s an awful way to play a sport, and we’ve seen it.”