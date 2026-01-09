Capitals at Blackhawks projected lineups

CAPITALS (22-16-6) at BLACKHAWKS (18-18-7)

8 p.m. ET; CHSN, MNMT2, NHLN, SNP, TVAS

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Anthony Beauvillier

Connor McMichael -- Justin Sourdif -- Ryan Leonard

Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Ethen Frank

Brett Leason -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Sonny Milano

Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun -- Matt Roy

Rasmus Sandin – Trevor van Riemsdyk

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Declan Chisholm, Dylan McIlrath, Alaiksei Protas

Injured: Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body), Tom Wilson (lower body)

Blackhawks projected lineup

Connor Bedard -- Ryan Greene -- Andre Burakovsky

Ryan Donato -- Jason Dickinson -- Ilya Mikheyev

Teuvo Teravainen -- Oliver Moore -- Nick Lardis

Tyler Bertuzzi -- Colton Dach -- Nick Foligno

Alex Vlasic -- Louis Crevier

Wyatt Kaiser -- Artyom Levshunov

Matt Grzelcyk -- Connor Murphy

Spencer Knight

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Sam Lafferty, Landon Slaggert

Injured: Frank Nazar (face)

Status report

The Capitals held an optional morning skate Friday; Protas, a forward, could return after being activated from injured reserve Friday; he has missed three games. ... Wilson, also a forward, is day to day and was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Jan. 3; he is eligible to return at the Nashville Predators on Sunday. ... Bedard will return after missing 12 games because of an upper-body injury; he last played Dec. 12 … The Blackhawks’ lineup may involve game-time decisions because of an illness affecting the team; as a resulf of that illness, coach Jeff Blashill was absent from the morning skate along with Foligno, Mikheyev and Soderblom.