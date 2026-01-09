Capitals at Blackhawks projected lineups

CAPITALS (22-16-6) at BLACKHAWKS (18-18-7)
8 p.m. ET; CHSN, MNMT2, NHLN, SNP, TVAS
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Anthony Beauvillier
Connor McMichael -- Justin Sourdif -- Ryan Leonard
Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Ethen Frank
Brett Leason -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Sonny Milano
Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson
Jakob Chychrun -- Matt Roy
Rasmus Sandin – Trevor van Riemsdyk
Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Declan Chisholm, Dylan McIlrath, Alaiksei Protas
Injured: Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body), Tom Wilson (lower body)
Blackhawks projected lineup
Connor Bedard -- Ryan Greene -- Andre Burakovsky
Ryan Donato -- Jason Dickinson -- Ilya Mikheyev
Teuvo Teravainen -- Oliver Moore -- Nick Lardis
Tyler Bertuzzi -- Colton Dach -- Nick Foligno
Alex Vlasic -- Louis Crevier
Wyatt Kaiser -- Artyom Levshunov
Matt Grzelcyk -- Connor Murphy
Spencer Knight
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Sam Lafferty, Landon Slaggert
Injured: Frank Nazar (face)
Status report
The Capitals held an optional morning skate Friday; Protas, a forward, could return after being activated from injured reserve Friday; he has missed three games. ... Wilson, also a forward, is day to day and was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Jan. 3; he is eligible to return at the Nashville Predators on Sunday. ... Bedard will return after missing 12 games because of an upper-body injury; he last played Dec. 12 … The Blackhawks’ lineup may involve game-time decisions because of an illness affecting the team; as a resulf of that illness, coach Jeff Blashill was absent from the morning skate along with Foligno, Mikheyev and Soderblom.