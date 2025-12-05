Capitals at Ducks projected lineups

CAPITALS (17-9-2) at DUCKS (16-10-1)
10 p.m. ET; Victory+, MNMT, KCOP-13, SNW, SNO, SNE, TVAS
Capitals projected lineup
Anthony Beauvillier -- Dylan Strome -- Alex Ovechkin
Aliaksei Protas -- Connor McMichael -- Tom Wilson
Ryan Leonard -- Nic Dowd -- Ethen Frank
Brandon Duhaime -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Sonny Milano
Martin Fehervary -- Rasmus Sandin
Jakob Chychrun -- Matt Roy
Declan Chisholm -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Dylan McIlrath
Injured: Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body), Justin Sourdif (lower body), John Carlson (upper body)
Ducks projected lineup
Chris Kreider -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry
Cutter Gauthier -- Mason McTavish -- Beckett Sennecke
Frank Vatrano -- Mikael Granlund -- Ryan Strome
Ross Johnston -- Ryan Poehling -- Alex Killorn
Jackson LaCombe -- Jacob Trouba
Olen Zellweger -- Radko Gudas
Pavel Mintyukov -- Drew Helleson
Ville Husso
Vyacheslav Buteyets
Scratched: Nikita Nesterenko, Jansen Harkins, Ian Moore
Injured: Lukas Dostal (upper body), Petr Mrazek (lower body)
Status report
Carlson will miss his second straight game. The defenseman participated in warmups before a 7-1 win at the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday, but did not play. ... Sourdif attended the morning skate and will be a game-time decision. The forward was injured during the final minutes of a 3-1 win at the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday and did not play Wednesday. ... Granlund will return after missing 10 games because of a lower-body injury. ... Ryan Strome will return after being scratched the past two games. ... Trouba moved to the top pair with LaCombe at the morning skate and Helleson went to the third pair. ... Ducks coach Joel Quenneville did not rule out keeping Moore in the lineup as a seventh defenseman, something he did the previous two games.