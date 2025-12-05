Capitals at Ducks projected lineups

CAPITALS (17-9-2) at DUCKS (16-10-1)

10 p.m. ET; Victory+, MNMT, KCOP-13, SNW, SNO, SNE, TVAS

Capitals projected lineup

Anthony Beauvillier -- Dylan Strome -- Alex Ovechkin

Aliaksei Protas -- Connor McMichael -- Tom Wilson

Ryan Leonard -- Nic Dowd -- Ethen Frank

Brandon Duhaime -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Sonny Milano

Martin Fehervary -- Rasmus Sandin

Jakob Chychrun -- Matt Roy

Declan Chisholm -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Dylan McIlrath

Injured: Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body), Justin Sourdif (lower body), John Carlson (upper body)

Ducks projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry

Cutter Gauthier -- Mason McTavish -- Beckett Sennecke

Frank Vatrano -- Mikael Granlund -- Ryan Strome

Ross Johnston -- Ryan Poehling -- Alex Killorn

Jackson LaCombe -- Jacob Trouba

Olen Zellweger -- Radko Gudas

Pavel Mintyukov -- Drew Helleson

Ville Husso

Vyacheslav Buteyets

Scratched: Nikita Nesterenko, Jansen Harkins, Ian Moore

Injured: Lukas Dostal (upper body), Petr Mrazek (lower body)

Status report

Carlson will miss his second straight game. The defenseman participated in warmups before a 7-1 win at the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday, but did not play. ... Sourdif attended the morning skate and will be a game-time decision. The forward was injured during the final minutes of a 3-1 win at the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday and did not play Wednesday. ... Granlund will return after missing 10 games because of a lower-body injury. ... Ryan Strome will return after being scratched the past two games. ... Trouba moved to the top pair with LaCombe at the morning skate and Helleson went to the third pair. ... Ducks coach Joel Quenneville did not rule out keeping Moore in the lineup as a seventh defenseman, something he did the previous two games.