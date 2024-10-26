CHL notebook: Golden Knights prospect Cataford nearing NHL dream

Cataford's pro experience isn't limited to what he's done with Vegas and Henderson. He got a taste of how the game can be a business in June, when Halifax of the QMJHL traded him to Rimouski on June 12.

He had played three seasons for Halifax, including being named QMJHL player of the year in 2023-24, but said it's been a seamless transition to Rimouski, where his season-opening nine-game point streak (seven goals, 14 assists) ended against Rouyn-Noranda on Thursday. He had multiple points in eight of the nine games, including the first seven to begin the season.

"I knew at some point during my junior career I was going to get traded," Cataford said. "There were some rumors towards the end of last season that Rimouski might be an option, but when I got the confirmation for sure, I was really happy, especially with the Memorial Cup. Not only that, it's a really great organization, with players like Sidney Crosby and Brad Richards that played there before, so obviously I was extremely happy. I already knew a couple guys on the team, and the adaptation here was pretty easy and I'm enjoying my time so far."

As host of the Memorial Cup, Rimouski is guaranteed one of the four berths, along with the champions of the OHL, QMJHL (or finalist if Rimouski wins the championship) and WHL.

Nichol said having those high-intensity games will be a major boost to Cataford's growth.

"As much as you want to, you can't manufacture or make up those big moments and those big stages," Nichol said. "... To have those games deposited in your bank, those are things that are tremendously important and helpful in a player's development. So yeah, we're really excited about that."

Cataford (5-foot-11, 191 pounds) said he put more emphasis on his nutrition during the offseason, which allowed him to get stronger in the gym and play stronger on the ice.

Now, as Nichol said, he has to keep his foot on the gas during a season that could go all the way to the Memorial Cup championship game on June 1, 2025.

"You brought your game to another level within the last year, and really showed it at training camp," Nichol said. "Now, keep it there. ... He's been on the ice with Jack Eichel and Mark Stone, all of our guys, and did a great job of playing at a higher level. Now keep it. You go back to junior, make your teammates come up to that level and that's how you continue to keep your foot out on the gas."

OTHERS TO WATCH

Liam Greentree, LW, Windsor: The Los Angeles Kings forward prospect has 25 points (seven goals, 18 assists) during a season-opening 10-game point streak. He has five games with at least three points, including back-to-back games with four points (one goal, three assists), against Oshawa on Oct. 14 and Guelph on Oct. 18, then had his first two-goal game Oct. 19 against Owen Sound. The Kings selected the 18-year-old in the first round (No. 26) of the 2024 NHL Draft.

Jakub Milota, G, Cape Breton: The Nashville Predators goalie prospect is 5-1-0 with a 2.34 goals-against average and .940 save percentage in his past six games, including four games allowing two goals or fewer. The 18-year-old began the season 0-3-1 and allowed 14 goals in his first four games, including five goals in a game twice. Nashville selected Milota in the fourth round (No. 99) of the 2024 draft.

Caden Price, D, Kelowna: The Seattle Kraken defenseman prospect has 13 points (two goals, 11 assists) during a seven-game point streak. That includes consecutive four-point games, against Portland (one goal, three assists) on Oct. 11 and Prince Albert (four assists) on Oct. 14. The 19-year-old, who was selected in the third round (No. 84) in the 2023 draft, has 16 points (two goals, 14 assists) in 11 games this season.