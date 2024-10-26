CHL notebook: Golden Knights prospect Cataford nearing NHL dream

Future NHL stars are developing in the Canadian Hockey League this season. Each week, NHL.com will highlight a few of the top NHL-affiliated prospects in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, the Ontario Hockey League and the Western Hockey League.
Mathieu Cataford understands how hard it is to reach the NHL. But the Vegas Golden Knights forward prospect feels closer than ever after a strong training camp and a productive start to his season.
The 19-year-old, chosen in the third round (No. 77) of the 2023 NHL Draft, showed well enough during training camp with the Golden Knights that he got into one preseason game. Combine that with the four games he got into with Henderson of the American Hockey League last season, and Cataford feels confident he understands the next steps for him to become a full-time NHL player.
"I think especially with the games I played in the AHL, knowing that I could play already in the AHL in my 18-year-old season, I think it was really a boost of confidence," Cataford said.
"Playing the preseason game, that made me see that I have some things to improve, but at the same time, it's not something that seems impossible to me. It's a nice feeling to see that, yes, it's another level, it's hard, but it's not impossible. I know I can do it."
He began to prove that to Golden Knights management last season when he arrived in Henderson.
All coach Ryan Craig was told was that Cataford was coming and to play him if he was deserving. Cataford ended up with two assists and four shots on goal in four games.
"We didn't say to Craig, 'You have to play him,'" Vegas director of player development Wil Nichol said. "We just want him to be around the guys in Henderson, practicing, with our strength coach, in the weight room, all that stuff. And if 'Craiger' felt he was ready, great. And obviously Craiger did. It wasn't he gave [Cataford] a token game; he didn't take him out of the lineup. And that was great experience for Mathieu as well."