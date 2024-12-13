Barbashev scores in OT, Golden Knights rally late to defeat Jets

Forward gets winner after Olofsson ties it with 1:49 left in 3rd for Vegas, which has won 4 straight

Golden Knights at Jets | Recap

By Darrin Bauming
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

WINNIPEG -- Ivan Barbashev scored 3:47 into overtime to help the Vegas Golden Knights rally for a 3-2 win against the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre on Thursday.

Barbashev finished off a 2-on-1 with Shea Theodore to win it. The goal came after Victor Olofsson tied it 2-2 at 18:11 of the third period with Vegas on a 5-on-3 power play, taking Mark Stone’s cross-crease pass and scoring with a one-timer from a tight angle below the right circle.

Keegan Kolesar also scored, and Theodore had two assists for the Golden Knights (19-7-3), who have won four straight. Adin Hill made 18 saves.

Josh Morrissey and Nikita Chibrikov scored for the Jets (21-9-1), who are 3-1-1 in their past five. Connor Hellebuyck made 34 saves.

Chibrikov gave the Jets a 1-0 lead at 9:27 of the first period. Vladislav Namestnikov’s shot on the rush was kicked aside by Hill, finding Chibrikov at the left side of the net for a tap in. He has a goal in each of his first three NHL games.

Kolesar tied it 1-1 at 4:34 of the third. Theodore forced a turnover in the Jets zone before Kolesar beat a screened Hellebuyck with a low shot from the right circle.

Morrissey scored with a slap shot from the left circle to give the Jets a 2-1 lead at 10:55.

