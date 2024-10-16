WASHINGTON -- Alex Ovechkin had two assists to reach 700 in the NHL, and the Washington Capitals defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 4-2 at Capital One Arena on Tuesday.
Ovechkin gets 700th NHL assist, Capitals hand Golden Knights 1st loss
Thompson makes 24 saves in Washington debut against former team
Ovechkin is the 60th player in NHL history to reach 700 assists. He is also the sixth player in NHL history to have at least 700 goals and 700 assists, joining Wayne Gretzky, Gordie Howe, Jaromir Jagr, Phil Esposito and Marcel Dionne.
“When you play 20 years in hockey, I'm pretty sure you'll get the same number,” Ovechkin said. “Yeah, it's pretty big number. Nice to be in that company. So, yeah, move forward.”
Logan Thompson, who was acquired from the Golden Knights for two draft picks on June 29, made 24 saves against his former team in his debut with the Capitals (1-1-0). Tom Wilson scored his second goal in as many games.
“The team came out working tonight,” Thompson said. “They were doing a good job boxing out and making my life really easy. Overall, that’s just a great team win and a lot of positives to build off tonight.”
Victor Olofsson and Jack Eichel scored for the Golden Knights (3-1-0), who had won their first three games at home. Mark Stone had two assists and Adin Hill made 18 saves.
“I think we made it tough on ourselves. It’s as simple as that,” Vegas defenseman Alex Pietrangelo said. “I don’t think we moved our feet the way we wanted to. You can use the excuse it’s a long flight, but we don’t use that. I just didn’t think we executed the game plan.”
Jakub Vrana, who began his career with Washington and signed a one-year contract to return to the team on Oct. 8, gave the Capitals a 1-0 lead at 6:02 of the first period. Andrew Mangiapane stole the puck from Zach Whitecloud below the goal line and passed to Vrana for a one-timer from the slot.
"It felt great,” said Vrana, who was making his season debut. “You've got to give a lot of credit to ‘Mang.’ That was a great forecheck, and he won that puck battle and he served it to me. Obviously, it's hockey. It was great timing, as well. He was good on the forecheck all game, and I'm happy that one went in.”
Olofsson tied the score 1-1 with a power-play goal at 17:49. Stone, who was behind the net, fed in front to Tomas Hertl, who passed across to Olofsson for a one-timer from the bottom of the right circle.
Wilson gave the Capitals a 2-1 lead with a power-play goal at 3:06 of the second period. Ovechkin passed behind the net to Dylan Strome, who fed Wilson in front for the one-timer.
The goal came on Washington’s third power play in a span of four minutes beginning late in the first period.
“PK, PK, PK,” Vegas forward Ivan Barbashev said. “Just huge momentum for them, to be honest, especially when they got ‘Ovi’ on the power play. He’s always a threat and they just took advantage of it.”
Aliaksei Protas increased the lead to 3-1 at 5:16, scoring from the slot off a pass from Ovechkin, who had controlled a loose puck in the corner.
“He makes that play happen on that goal,” Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said of Ovechkin. “Great job using his feet, cuts back, finds space. That's a huge play in that moment.”
Jakob Chychrun made it 4-1 at 6:13 when he knocked in a pass across the crease from Nic Dowd. It was the defenseman's first goal with the Capitals since being acquired in a trade with the Ottawa Senators on July 1.
Eichel pulled Vegas to within 4-2 at 7:17, scoring from the left post off a pass from Stone in the right circle.
“They made a good play backdoor to Jack,” Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy said. “They’ve been our best line offensively, and they should be. They’re the drivers, and I thought they were early. They got a little tired.”
NOTES: Olofsson had to be helped off the ice with six minutes left in the third period. “I don’t have an update on it. It didn’t look good when he left the ice, so hopefully it’s not too severe,” Cassidy said. … Mangiapane’s assist was his first point with Washington since being acquired from the Calgary Flames on June 27. … Capitals defenseman John Carlson played a game-high 27:56.