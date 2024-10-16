Ovechkin gets 700th NHL assist, Capitals hand Golden Knights 1st loss

Logan Thompson, who was acquired from the Golden Knights for two draft picks on June 29, made 24 saves against his former team in his debut with the Capitals (1-1-0). Tom Wilson scored his second goal in as many games.

“The team came out working tonight,” Thompson said. “They were doing a good job boxing out and making my life really easy. Overall, that’s just a great team win and a lot of positives to build off tonight.”

Victor Olofsson and Jack Eichel scored for the Golden Knights (3-1-0), who had won their first three games at home. Mark Stone had two assists and Adin Hill made 18 saves.

“I think we made it tough on ourselves. It’s as simple as that,” Vegas defenseman Alex Pietrangelo said. “I don’t think we moved our feet the way we wanted to. You can use the excuse it’s a long flight, but we don’t use that. I just didn’t think we executed the game plan.”

Jakub Vrana, who began his career with Washington and signed a one-year contract to return to the team on Oct. 8, gave the Capitals a 1-0 lead at 6:02 of the first period. Andrew Mangiapane stole the puck from Zach Whitecloud below the goal line and passed to Vrana for a one-timer from the slot.

"It felt great,” said Vrana, who was making his season debut. “You've got to give a lot of credit to ‘Mang.’ That was a great forecheck, and he won that puck battle and he served it to me. Obviously, it's hockey. It was great timing, as well. He was good on the forecheck all game, and I'm happy that one went in.”