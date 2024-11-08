Golden Knights at Kraken projected lineups

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (9-3-1) at KRAKEN (5-8-1)
10 p.m. ET; KHN, KING 5, SCRIPPS, KONG, SN (JIP), TVAS
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone
Brett Howden -- Tomas Hertl -- Pavel Dorofeyev
Tanner Pearson -- William Karlsson -- Alexander Holtz
Cole Schwindt -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar
Noah Hanifin -- Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore
Nicolas Hague -- Zach Whitecloud
Adin Hill
Akira Schmid
Scratched: Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak
Injured: Ilya Samsonov (undisclosed), Victor Olofsson (lower body), Nicolas Hague (undisclosed)
Kraken projected lineup
Jared McCann -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle
Jaden Schwartz -- Chandler Stephenson -- Andre Burakovsky
Eeli Tolvanen -- Shane Wright -- Oliver Bjorkstrand
Tye Kartye -- Yanni Gourde -- Brandon Tanev
Ryker Evans -- Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak -- Brandon Montour
Josh Mahura -- Will Borgen
Joey Daccord
Ales Stezka
Scratched: None
Injured: Vince Dunn (mid-body), Philipp Grubauer (undisclosed)
Status report
The Golden Knights are expected to dress the same lineup they used in a 4-2 win at the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. ... The Kraken held an optional morning skate Friday. … Dunn has not yet returned to practice and the defenseman will miss his 10th straight game; he is eligible to return from long-term injured reserve against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday, but Seattle coach Dan Bylsma said Thursday it may take “a few more days” beyond that. ... Grubauer, a goalie, is day to day; Stezka was recalled on an emergency basis from Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League on Thursday and will back up Daccord.