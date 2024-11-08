Golden Knights at Kraken projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (9-3-1) at KRAKEN (5-8-1)

10 p.m. ET; KHN, KING 5, SCRIPPS, KONG, SN (JIP), TVAS

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone

Brett Howden -- Tomas Hertl -- Pavel Dorofeyev

Tanner Pearson -- William Karlsson -- Alexander Holtz

Cole Schwindt -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar

Noah Hanifin -- Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Nicolas Hague -- Zach Whitecloud

Adin Hill

Akira Schmid

Scratched: Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak

Injured: Ilya Samsonov (undisclosed), Victor Olofsson (lower body), Nicolas Hague (undisclosed)

Kraken projected lineup

Jared McCann -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle

Jaden Schwartz -- Chandler Stephenson -- Andre Burakovsky

Eeli Tolvanen -- Shane Wright -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Tye Kartye -- Yanni Gourde -- Brandon Tanev

Ryker Evans -- Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak -- Brandon Montour

Josh Mahura -- Will Borgen

Joey Daccord

Ales Stezka

Scratched: None

Injured: Vince Dunn (mid-body), Philipp Grubauer (undisclosed)

Status report

The Golden Knights are expected to dress the same lineup they used in a 4-2 win at the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. ... The Kraken held an optional morning skate Friday. … Dunn has not yet returned to practice and the defenseman will miss his 10th straight game; he is eligible to return from long-term injured reserve against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday, but Seattle coach Dan Bylsma said Thursday it may take “a few more days” beyond that. ... Grubauer, a goalie, is day to day; Stezka was recalled on an emergency basis from Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League on Thursday and will back up Daccord.

