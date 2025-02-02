Golden Knights at Rangers projected lineups

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (31-15-6) at RANGERS (24-23-4)

6 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSG, SNW, SNO, SNE, SN360

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone

Victor Olofsson -- Tomas Hertl -- Pavel Dorofeyev

Raphael Lavoie -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar

Tanner Pearson -- Brett Howden -- Brandon Saad

Noah Hanifin -- Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Nicolas Hague -- Zach Whitecloud

Adin Hill

Ilya Samsonov

Scratched: Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak, Alexander Holtz

Injured: William Karlsson (lower body), Cole Schwindt (lower body)

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin -- J.T. Miller -- Mika Zibanejad

Reilly Smith -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Chris Kreider -- Jonny Brodzinski -- Will Cuylle

Jimmy Vesey -- Sam Carrick -- Matt Rempe

Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox

K'Andre Miller -- Will Borgen

Urho Vaakanainen -- Braden Schneider

Jonathan Quick

Igor Shesterkin

Scratched: Zac Jones, Arthur Kaliyev

Injured: Adam Edstrom (lower body)

Status report

Saad practiced with the Golden Knights on Saturday after signing a one-year, $1.5 million contract Friday. He was placed on unconditional waivers by the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday with the purpose of terminating his contract. ... Miller scored twice for the Rangers on Saturday in a 6-3 loss at the Boston Bruins after being acquired in a trade from the Vancouver Canucks on Friday. ... Quick will likely start after Shesterkin allowed five goals on 24 shots Saturday. ... Edstrom, a forward, did not play the third period Saturday after sustaining a lower-body injury.