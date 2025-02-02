Golden Knights at Rangers projected lineups

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (31-15-6) at RANGERS (24-23-4)
6 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSG, SNW, SNO, SNE, SN360
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone
Victor Olofsson -- Tomas Hertl -- Pavel Dorofeyev
Raphael Lavoie -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar
Tanner Pearson -- Brett Howden -- Brandon Saad
Noah Hanifin -- Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore
Nicolas Hague -- Zach Whitecloud
Adin Hill
Ilya Samsonov
Scratched: Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak, Alexander Holtz
Injured: William Karlsson (lower body), Cole Schwindt (lower body)
Rangers projected lineup
Artemi Panarin -- J.T. Miller -- Mika Zibanejad
Reilly Smith -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere
Chris Kreider -- Jonny Brodzinski -- Will Cuylle
Jimmy Vesey -- Sam Carrick -- Matt Rempe
Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox
K'Andre Miller -- Will Borgen
Urho Vaakanainen -- Braden Schneider
Jonathan Quick
Igor Shesterkin
Scratched: Zac Jones, Arthur Kaliyev
Injured: Adam Edstrom (lower body)
Status report
Saad practiced with the Golden Knights on Saturday after signing a one-year, $1.5 million contract Friday. He was placed on unconditional waivers by the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday with the purpose of terminating his contract. ... Miller scored twice for the Rangers on Saturday in a 6-3 loss at the Boston Bruins after being acquired in a trade from the Vancouver Canucks on Friday. ... Quick will likely start after Shesterkin allowed five goals on 24 shots Saturday. ... Edstrom, a forward, did not play the third period Saturday after sustaining a lower-body injury.