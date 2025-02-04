Golden Knights at Islanders projected lineups
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Keegan Kolesar
Victor Olofsson -- Tomas Hertl -- Pavel Dorofeyev
Brandon Saad -- Brett Howden -- Mark Stone
Tanner Pearson -- Nicholas Roy -- Raphael Lavoie
Nicolas Hague -- Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore
Noah Hanifin -- Zach Whitecloud
Adin Hill
Ilya Samsonov
Scratched: Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak, Alexander Holtz
Injured: William Karlsson (lower body), Cole Schwindt (lower body)
Islanders projected lineup
Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Anthony Duclair
Maxim Tsyplakov -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri
Casey Cizikas -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Simon Holmstrom
Pierre Engvall -- Kyle MacLean -- Marc Gatcomb
Alexander Romanov -- Tony DeAngelo
Adam Pelech -- Scott Perunovich
Dennis Cholowski -- Adam Boqvist
Ilya Sorokin
Jakub Skarek
Scratched: Matt Martin
Injured: Mathew Barzal (lower body), Scott Mayfield (lower body), Noah Dobson (lower body), Ryan Pulock (upper body), Marcus Hogberg (upper body) Semyon Varlamov (lower body), Mike Reilly (heart surgery), Hudson Fasching (upper body)
Status report
The Golden Knights did not hold a morning skate Tuesday. ... Pearson did not practice Monday, and there was no update provided; if he can't go, it's likely Holtz, a forward, would play in his place. ... Eichel and Pietrangelo did not practice because of maintenance but each is expected to play. ... Fasching has returned from his conditioning stint with Bridgeport of the American Hockey League but the forward will not play. … Barzal, a center who is out indefinitely, has not been ruled out from returning before the end of the regular season.