Golden Knights at Islanders projected lineups

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (31-16-6) at ISLANDERS (24-21-7)

7:30 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSGSN

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Keegan Kolesar

Victor Olofsson -- Tomas Hertl -- Pavel Dorofeyev

Brandon Saad -- Brett Howden -- Mark Stone

Tanner Pearson -- Nicholas Roy -- Raphael Lavoie

Nicolas Hague -- Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Noah Hanifin -- Zach Whitecloud

Adin Hill

Ilya Samsonov

Scratched: Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak, Alexander Holtz

Injured: William Karlsson (lower body), Cole Schwindt (lower body)

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Anthony Duclair

Maxim Tsyplakov -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri

Casey Cizikas -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Simon Holmstrom

Pierre Engvall -- Kyle MacLean -- Marc Gatcomb

Alexander Romanov -- Tony DeAngelo

Adam Pelech -- Scott Perunovich

Dennis Cholowski -- Adam Boqvist

Ilya Sorokin

Jakub Skarek

Scratched: Matt Martin

Injured: Mathew Barzal (lower body), Scott Mayfield (lower body), Noah Dobson (lower body), Ryan Pulock (upper body), Marcus Hogberg (upper body) Semyon Varlamov (lower body), Mike Reilly (heart surgery), Hudson Fasching (upper body)

Status report

The Golden Knights did not hold a morning skate Tuesday. ... Pearson did not practice Monday, and there was no update provided; if he can't go, it's likely Holtz, a forward, would play in his place. ... Eichel and Pietrangelo did not practice because of maintenance but each is expected to play. ... Fasching has returned from his conditioning stint with Bridgeport of the American Hockey League but the forward will not play. … Barzal, a center who is out indefinitely, has not been ruled out from returning before the end of the regular season.

