Predators hold off Golden Knights despite Dorofeyev’s 1st hat trick

Forsberg extended it to 2-0 at 12:06 of the second period with a wrist shot following a face-off win by Stamkos.

“I’ve never questioned the belief,” Stamkos said. “We’ll leave the mathematics up to you guys and all that stuff. All we can do in here, I mean there’s really no other option than to go out there and at the end of the day you’re a professional athlete. These are the most competitive people in the world so we’re going out there to try to win games.

“Whatever happens, happens, after that, but we’re working hard in practice. The coaching staff is putting together the film packages. We’re coming in here early working on things. We’ve got to go out and perform. If we can keep up the way we’ve gone the last couple games, I like our chances.”

Justin Barron made it 3-0 at 5:29 with a one-timer on the rush off a pass from Roman Josi.

Stamkos pushed it to 4-0 at 8:41 with his second goal of the game, scoring on a wrist shot off a feed from Marchessault.

Dorofeyev cut it to 4-1 at 9:12 on Olofsson’s cross-ice pass. He then made it 4-2 with a power-play goal at 14:02, a one-timer from the right circle.

“[Dorofeyev] has been red hot lately,” Olofsson said. “Obviously good for him to get three goals. We just try to play a little bit more north and take pucks to the net. Obviously [Dorofeyev] shot the puck very well tonight. Unfortunately, we couldn’t get another one, but we also didn’t start very well in the first and kind of worked our way into the game.”