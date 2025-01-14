Golden Knights at Predators projected lineups
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone
Victor Olofsson -- William Karlsson -- Pavel Dorofeyev
Brett Howden -- Tomas Hertl -- Keegan Kolesar
Tanner Pearson – Nicolas Roy -- Alexander Holtz
Noah Hanifin -- Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore
Nicolas Hague -- Zach Whitecloud
Adin Hill
Ilya Samsonov
Scratched: Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak, Cole Schwindt
Injured: None
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg -- Steven Stamkos -- Jonathan Marchessault
Gustav Nyquist -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Vinnie Hinostroza
Tommy Novak -- Fedor Svechkov -- Zachary L’Heureux
Mark Jankowski -- Michael McCarron -- Colton Sissons
Roman Josi -- Justin Barron
Brady Skjei -- Nick Blankenburg
Spencer Stastney -- Luke Schenn
Justus Annunen
Juuse Saros
Scratched: Kieffer Bellows
Injured: Cole Smith (lower body), Jeremy Lauzon (lower body), Adam Wilsby (upper body), Luke Evangelista (lower body)
Status report
Eichel participated in the Golden Knights morning skate Tuesday and is expected to play after missing a 4-1 win against the Minnesota Wild on Sunday because of an illness. … Wilsby participated in practice Monday but the defenseman is expected to miss his sixth consecutive game.