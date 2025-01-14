Golden Knights at Predators projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (29-11-3) at PREDATORS (13-22-7)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SCRIPPS

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone

Victor Olofsson -- William Karlsson -- Pavel Dorofeyev

Brett Howden -- Tomas Hertl -- Keegan Kolesar

Tanner Pearson – Nicolas Roy -- Alexander Holtz

Noah Hanifin -- Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Nicolas Hague -- Zach Whitecloud

Adin Hill

Ilya Samsonov

Scratched: Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak, Cole Schwindt

Injured: None

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Steven Stamkos -- Jonathan Marchessault

Gustav Nyquist -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Vinnie Hinostroza

Tommy Novak -- Fedor Svechkov -- Zachary L’Heureux

Mark Jankowski -- Michael McCarron -- Colton Sissons

Roman Josi -- Justin Barron

Brady Skjei -- Nick Blankenburg

Spencer Stastney -- Luke Schenn

Justus Annunen

Juuse Saros

Scratched: Kieffer Bellows

Injured: Cole Smith (lower body), Jeremy Lauzon (lower body), Adam Wilsby (upper body), Luke Evangelista (lower body)

Status report

Eichel participated in the Golden Knights morning skate Tuesday and is expected to play after missing a 4-1 win against the Minnesota Wild on Sunday because of an illness. … Wilsby participated in practice Monday but the defenseman is expected to miss his sixth consecutive game.

