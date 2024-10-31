Kopitar gets 800th career assist in Kings win against Golden Knights

Kopitar, who had a goal and two assists, became the sixth Europe-born player to reach the milestone when he had the primary assist on Kevin Fiala’s power-play goal to put Los Angeles up 5-1 at 6:23 of the third period.

Kopitar has 800 assists in 1,384 games, joining Jaromir Jagr (1,155 assists), Stan Mikita (926 assists), Nicklas Lidstrom (878 assists), Henrik Sedin (830 assists) and Evgeni Malkin (809 assists) in the group of European-born players.

Fiala and Adrian Kempe each had a goal and an assist, Brandt Clarke had three assists and the Kings (6-3-2) have won all three of their home games. Darcy Kuemper made 23 saves.

Pavel Dorofeyev scored twice, and Ilya Samsonov allowed six goals on 26 shots for the Golden Knights (7-3-1), who had their four-game winning streak and five-game point streak (4-0-1) end.

The Kings went up 1-0 at 13:58 of the first. Samsonov tried to shovel a loose puck away from his net but sent it right to Warren Foegele, who was able to backhand the puck in from the left circle.

Kempe made it 2-0 at 14:40 on a wrist shot from the top of the right circle off the rush.

Alex Laferriere put Los Angeles ahead 3-0 at 10:11 of the second period with a wrist shot from the slot.

Kopitar made it 4-0 44 seconds later, standing alone at the right post to tap in a pass from Clarke.

Tanner Pearson cut it to 4-1 at 14:58, scoring on a wrist shot from just inside the left circle after being set up by Alexander Holtz.

After Fiala made it 5-1, Joel Edmundson pushed it to 6-1 at 8:03 of the third on a wrist shot from the left point.

Pavel Dorofeyev made it 6-2 at 11:04 on a power-play goal from Mark Stone, and Dorofeyev buried a backhand at 17:03 for the 6-3 final.

Golden Knights center Tomas Hertl left the game following a high hit from Anderson at 18:45 of the second period, but he returned in the third period, picking up the secondary assist on Dorofeyev’s second goal.