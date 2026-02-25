Golden Knights at Kings projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (27-16-14) at KINGS (23-19-14)

10 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SNO, SNE, SN1, TVAS

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Tomas Hertl -- Keegan Kolesar

Reilly Smith -- Tanner Laczynski -- Pavel Dorofeyev

Brandon Saad -- Colton Sissons -- Alexander Holtz

Cole Reinhardt -- Kai Uchacz -- Braeden Bowman

Jeremy Lauzon -- Rasmus Andersson

Brayden McNabb -- Dylan Coghlan

Ben Hutton -- Kaedan Korczak

Adin Hill

Akira Schmid

Scratched: Jack Eichel, Noah Hanifin, Shea Theodore, Mark Stone, Mitch Marner

Injured: Carter Hart (lower body), Brett Howden (lower body), William Karlsson (lower body), Jonas Rondbjerg (lower body)

Kings projected lineup

Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Trevor Moore

Artemi Panarin -- Alex Laferriere -- Adrian Kempe

Warren Foegele -- Alex Turcotte -- Andrei Kuzmenko

Joel Armia -- Samuel Helenius -- Corey Perry

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

Brian Dumoulin -- Cody Ceci

Anton Forsberg

Darcy Kuemper

Scratched: Jeff Malott, Jacob Moverare, Taylor Ward

Injured: Kevin Fiala (fractured leg)

Status report

The Golden Knights are likely to be without five players who participated in the Olympics; forwards Stone and Marner and defenseman Theodore were not on the ice for Vegas' morning skate after playing for Team Canada. Eichel, a forward, and Hanifin, a defenseman, each was already ruled out after helping the United States win a gold medal; each is expected to be available at the Washington Capitals on Friday. … McNabb (upper body, 19 games missed), Saad (undisclosed, 15 games missed), and Sissons (upper body, 12 games missed) each was activated off injured reserve Tuesday. … Howden, a forward, has resumed skating on his own but will miss his 15th straight game. … Panarin will make his Kings debut after being acquired in a trade with the New York Rangers on Feb. 4; he has not played since Jan. 26 because of roster management purposes ahead of the trade. … Anderson (upper body, two games missed) and Turcotte (upper body, six games missed) each will play after being activated off injured reserve Wednesday.

