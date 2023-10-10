Golden Knights light torch ahead of Raiders' Monday Night Football game

The Raiders created the Al Davis Memorial Torch following the former owner's death on Oct. 8, 2011 and have been holding a ceremony to light it before every game since.
The torch lit at Allegiant Stadium is considered the largest freestanding 3D-printed structure in the world. The original torch, a gas operated torch with a flame first lit at Oakland Coliseum, the Raiders' former home in Oakland, is eternally lit at the team's headquarters in Henderson, Nev.
The Golden Knights are the second full team to take part in the pregame ceremony following the WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces, who lit the torch before a game against the Denver Broncos on Oct. 2, 2022.
The Raiders have had a variety of celebrities, former players and pro football Hall of Famers, law enforcement officials, local politicians, business people and fans participate in the pregame torch lighting ceremony.
The Golden Knights are the first participants from the hockey community to light the torch.
"It was really cool," said Vegas center Jack Eichel, who was also interviewed on ESPN at halftime of the football game. "Obviously to be here, that's a pretty unique experience being able to be up on that stage and lighting the torch. I thought it was awesome."
Eichel said it is important for the Golden Knights to embrace these moments of celebration. They also received their championship rings in a special ceremony at Wynn Las Vegas on Sunday and will raise the championship banner before opening the season against the Seattle Kraken at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday (10:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS).
"I was thinking about it last night, talking to a couple guys here, I think we understand the season starts but you don't want to overlook what we did by not making sure you're enjoying these great experiences that we get to have," Eichel said. "These are such unique and great experiences. I think it's important for us to enjoy it and enjoy each other, make sure that we're not overlooking anything, trying to stay in the moment. What we earned, what we won last year was special."
Vegas won the Stanley Cup last season, its sixth in the NHL since debuting as an expansion team in 2017-18. The Golden Knights defeated the Florida Panthers in five games in the Stanley Cup Final.
"It's kind of cool how this falls before our home opener," Pietrangelo said. "After [Tuesday] night a new season starts and you flip the switch. It's kind of nice that we can tie this all in together."