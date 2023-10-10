Golden Knights light torch ahead of Raiders' Monday Night Football game

Davis jokingly bowed to the Golden Knights, congratulating them on winning the Stanley Cup. Lynch had a long conversation with goalie Adin Hill. McDaniels thanked them for being at the game and congratulated them for winning the Cup.

From there, the Golden Knights were escorted up to the 200 level. They put on their golden jerseys in the elevator lobby, and even had time to play a practical joke on forward Paul Cotter.

They hid his jersey, told him that they forgot it, and that he would have to go on stage in his black t-shirt, holding out just long enough so he would get uncomfortable before captain Mark Stone presented it to him.

They walked onto the concourse and again were greeted by fans cheering them on and looking for high fives and a picture. They took the stage beneath the torch, Stone with the Stanley Cup and forward Jonathan Marchessault with the device in his hand that lit the torch.

They were introduced with a brief history of the Golden Knights' success story as an expansion team that came into the NHL in 2017-18 played on the video boards. Then the cameras panned to the Golden Knights on stage and the crowd, including a lot of Packers fans, cheered loudly.

Stone raised the Cup and Marchessault lit the torch.

"We're trying to build a bond in the city," Stone said. "We love playing in Vegas as Knights and it's been four years now for the Raiders and I think they're starting to love the city. To get that connection between us is pretty special. They want to achieve what we achieved last season, winning a championship, and we'd love to see them do it."