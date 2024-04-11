Oilers defeat Golden Knights, gain in Pacific

Keegan Kolesar scored for the Golden Knights (42-28-8), who have lost three in a row. Adin Hill made 20 saves in his return after missing seven games because of a lower-body injury.

“Definitely second period, below the goal line breakout execution is what ended up being the difference in the game,” Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy. “And I thought they did a great job of breaking out.

“We need to be better on the forecheck to create some anxiety for them, some turnovers, get us some chances, and to me, that was the difference in the game. They were miles ahead of us in that area.”

The Golden Knights remained one point behind the Los Angeles Kings for third in the Pacific. They are also three points ahead of the St. Louis Blues for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference with one game in hand.

“Yeah, there’s time. You can keep telling yourself that, but before you know it you run out of time. We saw that a couple years ago,” Kolesar said. “Right now, our game is nowhere where we need to be, and even if we were to get in, it might be a quick bounce for us out of there.”

Cody Ceci put the Oilers ahead 1-0 at 9:37 of the first period. He got to a loose puck along the right boards and shot it toward the net, where it redirected in off the skate of Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez.

“We’re in a stretch of that bad luck around the front of our net that hasn’t helped,” Cassidy said. “But we have to do a better job of taking care of business in front of the net, tying up sticks.”