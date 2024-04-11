Oilers play ‘one of our better games’ of season despite McDavid’s absence

EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Oilers may have played one of their best games of the season on Wednesday despite being without Connor McDavid, defeating the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 at Rogers Place.

McDavid is day to day with a lower-body injury sustained in a 4-2 win at the Calgary Flames on Saturday. The rest of the Oilers picked up the slack in the convincing win against the defending Stanley Cup Champions, who have yet to secure a berth in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

“He’s the best player in the world, so it’s not easy, but I thought everybody that played tonight did a great job,” Oilers forward Corey Perry said. “We played collectively and that’s what we have to do. It’s the way we wanted to play, hard, physical, defense-first and it turns into offense.”

Wednesday was the third game McDavid missed because of injury this season. He sat out two games after sustaining an upper-body injury in a 3-2 overtime loss against the Winnipeg Jets on Oct. 21. Edmonton lost 7-4 at the Minnesota Wild and were shut out 3-0 against the New York Rangers in McDavid’s absence.

Against the Golden Knights, the Oilers played strong defensively. Vegas limited the Golden Knights to 18 shots and did not take a penalty.

Zach Hyman and Leon Draisaitl each had a goal and assist, and Ryan McLeod and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each had two assists. Dylan Holloway, who was recalled from Bakersfield of the AHL and inserted into the lineup to take McDavid’s spot, scored a goal.

“I think when you’re missing the best player in the world, you don’t try to replace him, I think everybody as a group, collectively, has to play better and I thought collectively it was one of our better games of the season,” Hyman said. “Everybody was on the same page and I thought Holloway coming into the lineup was fantastic, him and [McLeod] and [Perry] were probably our best line. They were skating and making plays, and when a guy like Connor is out, guys have to step up and I think they did.”