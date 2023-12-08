Golden Knights at Stars

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (17-5-5) at STARS (15-7-3)
4:00 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSSW, TVAS-D
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone
Paul Cotter -- William Karlsson -- Jonathan Marchessault
Brett Howden – Chandler Stephenson -- Michael Amadio
William Carrier -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar
Ben Hutton -- Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb -- Kaedan Korczak
Nicolas Hague -- Zach Whitecloud
Logan Thompson
Jiri Patera
Scratched: Pavel Dorofeyev, Brayden Pachal
Injured: Adin Hill (lower body), Alec Martinez (lower body), Shea Theodore (upper body)
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Joe Pavelski
Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Evgenii Dadonov
Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin
Craig Smith -- Radek Faksa – Sam Steel
Ryan Suter -- Miro Heiskanen
Esa Lindell -- Nils Lundkvist
Thomas Harley -- Jani Hakanpaa
Jake Oettinger
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: Ty Dellandrea, Joel Hanley
Injured: none
Status report
Thompson is expected to start his sixth straight game for the Golden Knights. ... Oettinger is the expected starter for the Stars after Wedgewood was in net for a 5-4 shootout win against the Washington Capitals on Thursday.