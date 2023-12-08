Golden Knights at Stars

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (17-5-5) at STARS (15-7-3)

4:00 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSSW, TVAS-D

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone

Paul Cotter -- William Karlsson -- Jonathan Marchessault

Brett Howden – Chandler Stephenson -- Michael Amadio

William Carrier -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar

Ben Hutton -- Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb -- Kaedan Korczak

Nicolas Hague -- Zach Whitecloud

Logan Thompson

Jiri Patera

Scratched: Pavel Dorofeyev, Brayden Pachal

Injured: Adin Hill (lower body), Alec Martinez (lower body), Shea Theodore (upper body)

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Joe Pavelski

Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Evgenii Dadonov

Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin

Craig Smith -- Radek Faksa – Sam Steel

Ryan Suter -- Miro Heiskanen

Esa Lindell -- Nils Lundkvist

Thomas Harley -- Jani Hakanpaa

Jake Oettinger

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Ty Dellandrea, Joel Hanley

Injured: none

Status report

Thompson is expected to start his sixth straight game for the Golden Knights. ... Oettinger is the expected starter for the Stars after Wedgewood was in net for a 5-4 shootout win against the Washington Capitals on Thursday.