Video Review: VGK @ BOS – 18:19 of the Third Period

Challenge Initiated By: Boston

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No Goal Vegas

Explanation: Video review determined Vegas’ Mark Stone made contact with goaltender Jeremy Swayman in the crease that impaired his ability to play his position prior to Pavel Dorofeyev’s goal. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 69.1, which states in part, “Goals should be disallowed only if: (1) an attacking player, either by his positioning or by contact, impairs the goalkeeper’s ability to move freely within his crease or defend his goal.”