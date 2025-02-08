Video Review: VGK @ BOS – 18:19 of the Third Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: Boston

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No Goal Vegas

Explanation: Video review determined Vegas’ Mark Stone made contact with goaltender Jeremy Swayman in the crease that impaired his ability to play his position prior to Pavel Dorofeyev’s goal. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 69.1, which states in part, “Goals should be disallowed only if: (1) an attacking player, either by his positioning or by contact, impairs the goalkeeper’s ability to move freely within his crease or defend his goal.”

Latest News

NHL Buzz: Crosby out for Penguins against Flyers, misses 2nd straight game

Blues celebrate Suter’s 1,500th NHL game with custom T-shirts

Hertl scores late in 3rd, Golden Knights rally past Bruins

Flyers wear Eagles jerseys during walk-ins ahead of Super Bowl

Quinn Hughes misses 4th straight game for Canucks, status uncertain for 4 Nations Face-Off

Hurricanes pull away from Utah, end 3-game losing streak

Allen makes 34 saves, Devils shut out Canadiens

NHL On Tap: Ovechkin continues record chase when Capitals host Utah Hockey Club

Shesterkin out 1-2 weeks for Rangers with upper-body injury

NHL On Tap: Matthews, Maple Leafs visit Canucks seeking 4th straight win

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Lightning score 4 in 1st period, end Red Wings’ 7-game win streak

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

CHL notebook: Predators prospect Willis has ‘The Secret’ to success

NHL Morning Skate for Feb. 8

Vilardi scores twice, Jets top Islanders for 8th straight win

Kings edge Stars in shootout for 3rd straight win

Necas breaks tie late in 3rd, Avalanche edge Oilers in teams' final game before 4 Nations