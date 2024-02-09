Golden Knights score 3 in 1st period, hold off Coyotes

Coyotes forward Barrett Hayton played his first game since Nov. 16 after missing 32 with a hand injury. He won eight of 10 face-offs in 13:17 of ice time.

Arizona played for the first time in 12 days.

“It was great to come back and compete, but that wasn’t the way you want to come back,” Hayton said. “Coming off the All-Star break, we’ve got to be dialed in at the start.”

Marchessault gave the Golden Knights a 1-0 lead 19 seconds into the first with his ninth goal in nine games.

Nicolas Roy outworked Arizona defenseman J.J. Moser for the puck in the neutral zone, and Barbashev got it ahead to Marchessault driving to the net.

“Didn’t expect it that fast, but it’s nice to score on the first shift,” Barbashev said. “It gets the team going and, right after that, there was another one. It gets the guys pumped.”

Hague extended it to 2-0 at 1:17 with his first goal since Oct. 12, ending a 41-game drought. Hague’s shot from the left point deflected high into the air off Coyotes defenseman Michael Kesselring and past Ingram.

“We just want to start to build some consistency into our game,” Hague said. “We're obviously happy with the way we played against Edmonton and the mindset was, ‘Let’s keep it rolling.’ And I thought we did have a great start.”

Zucker cut it to 2-1 at 4:07 by redirecting Juuso Valimaki’s shot from the blue line.

Stephenson pushed it to 3-1 at 6:17, scoring in his second consecutive game.