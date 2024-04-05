Golden Knights at Coyotes

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (42-25-8) at COYOTES (31-39-5)

10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, SNP, SNO, SNE

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Jonathan Marchessault

Paul Cotter -- Chandler Stephenson -- Michael Amadio

Pavel Dorofeyev -- William Karlsson -- Anthony Mantha

Brendan Brisson -- Brett Howden -- Keegan Kolesar

Noah Hanifin -- Nicolas Hague

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Alec Martinez -- Alex Pietrangelo

Logan Thompson

Jiri Patera

Scratched: Ben Hutton, Zach Whitecloud

Injured: William Carrier (undisclosed), Tomas Hertl (lower body), Adin Hill (undisclosed), Mark Stone (lacerated spleen), Nicolas Roy (undisclosed)

Coyotes projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Nick Bjugstad -- Nick Schmaltz

Lawson Crouse -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther

Matias Maccelli -- Jack McBain -- Josh Doan

Liam O’Brien -- Alex Kerfoot -- Michael Carcone

J.J. Moser -- Sean Durzi

Juuso Valimaki -- Michael Kesselring

Travis Dermott -- Josh Brown

Karel Vejmelka

Connor Ingram

Scratched: None

Injured: Barrett Hayton (lower body)

Status report

Roy could miss "several days," according to Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy, after the forward was injured late in a 6-3 win against the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday. ... Brisson was recalled from Henderson of the American Hockey League on Thursday. ... Hertl, a forward acquired in a trade with the San Jose Sharks on March 8, did not make the trip. ... The Coyotes are expected to dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 2-1 loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday. ... Vejmelka will alternate starts with Ingram for the 12th straight game.