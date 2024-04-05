Golden Knights at Coyotes

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (42-25-8) at COYOTES (31-39-5)
10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, SNP, SNO, SNE
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Jonathan Marchessault
Paul Cotter -- Chandler Stephenson -- Michael Amadio
Pavel Dorofeyev -- William Karlsson -- Anthony Mantha
Brendan Brisson -- Brett Howden -- Keegan Kolesar
Noah Hanifin -- Nicolas Hague
Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore
Alec Martinez -- Alex Pietrangelo
Logan Thompson
Jiri Patera
Scratched: Ben Hutton, Zach Whitecloud
Injured: William Carrier (undisclosed), Tomas Hertl (lower body), Adin Hill (undisclosed), Mark Stone (lacerated spleen), Nicolas Roy (undisclosed)
Coyotes projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Nick Bjugstad -- Nick Schmaltz
Lawson Crouse -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther
Matias Maccelli -- Jack McBain -- Josh Doan
Liam O’Brien -- Alex Kerfoot -- Michael Carcone
J.J. Moser -- Sean Durzi
Juuso Valimaki -- Michael Kesselring
Travis Dermott -- Josh Brown
Karel Vejmelka
Connor Ingram
Scratched: None
Injured: Barrett Hayton (lower body)
Status report
Roy could miss "several days," according to Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy, after the forward was injured late in a 6-3 win against the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday. ... Brisson was recalled from Henderson of the American Hockey League on Thursday. ... Hertl, a forward acquired in a trade with the San Jose Sharks on March 8, did not make the trip. ... The Coyotes are expected to dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 2-1 loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday. ... Vejmelka will alternate starts with Ingram for the 12th straight game.