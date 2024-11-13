Golden Knights at Ducks projected lineups
Golden Knights projected lineup
Brett Howden -- Tomas Hertl – Pavel Dorofeyev
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Nicolas Roy
Tanner Pearson -- William Karlsson -- Alexander Holtz
Jonas Rondbjerg -- Cole Schwindt -- Keegan Kolesar
Noah Hanifin -- Alex Pietrangelo
Shea Theodore -- Zach Whitecloud
Brayden McNabb -- Kaedan Korczak
Adin Hill
Akira Schmid
Scratched: Ben Hutton
Injured: Mark Stone (lower body), Nicolas Hague (undisclosed), Victor Olofsson (lower body), Ilya Samsonov (soreness)
Ducks projected lineup
Alex Killorn -- Leo Carlsson -- Ryan Strome
Frank Vatrano -- Trevor Zegras -- Troy Terry
Cutter Gauthier -- Isac Lundestrom -- Brock McGinn
Ross Johnston -- Jansen Harkins -- Brett Leason
Pavel Mintyukov -- Radko Gudas
Brian Dumoulin -- Olen Zellweger
Urho Vaakanainen -- Jackson LaCombe
Lukas Dostal
John Gibson
Scratched: Drew Helleson
Injured: Cam Fowler (upper body), Mason McTavish (upper body), Robby Fabbri (lower body)
Status report
Fabbri, a forward, and Fowler, a defenseman, each was placed on injured reserve Wednesday
; Fabbri was injured in a 4-2 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday and Fowler will miss his third straight game. ... McTavish, a forward, will miss his second consecutive game. ... Harkins and Helleson, a defenseman, each was recalled from San Diego of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. ... The Ducks placed goalie James Reimer on waivers Tuesday and he was claimed by the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday.