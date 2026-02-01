Golden Knights at Ducks projected lineups

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (25-15-14) at DUCKS (28-23-3)
9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN (JIP), SN360, TVAS
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone
Pavel Dorofeyev -- Mitch Marner -- Branden Bowman
Jonas Rondbjerg -- Tomas Hertl -- Keegan Kolesar
Cole Reinhardt -- Reilly Smith -- Alexander Holtz
Jeremy Lauzon -- Shea Theodore
Noah Hanifin -- Rasmus Andersson
Ben Hutton -- Kaedan Korczak
Adin Hill
Akira Schmid
Scratched: Dylan Coghlan
Injured: Carter Hart (lower body), Brett Howden (lower body), William Karlsson (lower body), Brayden McNabb (upper body), Brandon Saad (undisclosed), Colton Sissons (upper body)
Ducks projected lineup
Alex Killorn -- Mikael Granlund -- Beckett Sennecke
Chris Kreider -- Ryan Poehling -- Troy Terry
Jeffrey Viel -- Mason McTavish -- Cutter Gauthier
Ross Johnston -- Tim Washe -- Jansen Harkins
Jackson LaCombe -- Jacob Trouba
Olen Zellweger -- Radko Gudas
Pavel Mintyukov -- Ian Moore
Lukas Dostal
Ville Husso
Scratched: Ryan Strome, Sam Colangelo, Drew Helleson
Injured: Leo Carlsson (thigh), Petr Mrazek (undisclosed), Frank Vatrano (undisclosed)
Status report
The Golden Knights will not hold a morning skate after a 3-2 loss to the Seattle Kraken on Saturday. ... The Ducks also will not have a morning skate, but Terry practiced Saturday and said he's ready to return after missing 11 games because of an upper-body injury. .... McTavish also practiced but said he'd be a game-time decision. He has missed five games because of an upper-body injury.