Golden Knights at Ducks projected lineups

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (25-15-14) at DUCKS (28-23-3)

9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN (JIP), SN360, TVAS

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone

Pavel Dorofeyev -- Mitch Marner -- Branden Bowman

Jonas Rondbjerg -- Tomas Hertl -- Keegan Kolesar

Cole Reinhardt -- Reilly Smith -- Alexander Holtz

Jeremy Lauzon -- Shea Theodore

Noah Hanifin -- Rasmus Andersson

Ben Hutton -- Kaedan Korczak

Adin Hill

Akira Schmid

Scratched: Dylan Coghlan

Injured: Carter Hart (lower body), Brett Howden (lower body), William Karlsson (lower body), Brayden McNabb (upper body), Brandon Saad (undisclosed), Colton Sissons (upper body)

Ducks projected lineup

Alex Killorn -- Mikael Granlund -- Beckett Sennecke

Chris Kreider -- Ryan Poehling -- Troy Terry

Jeffrey Viel -- Mason McTavish -- Cutter Gauthier

Ross Johnston -- Tim Washe -- Jansen Harkins

Jackson LaCombe -- Jacob Trouba

Olen Zellweger -- Radko Gudas

Pavel Mintyukov -- Ian Moore

Lukas Dostal

Ville Husso

Scratched: Ryan Strome, Sam Colangelo, Drew Helleson

Injured: Leo Carlsson (thigh), Petr Mrazek (undisclosed), Frank Vatrano (undisclosed)

Status report

The Golden Knights will not hold a morning skate after a 3-2 loss to the Seattle Kraken on Saturday. ... The Ducks also will not have a morning skate, but Terry practiced Saturday and said he's ready to return after missing 11 games because of an upper-body injury. .... McTavish also practiced but said he'd be a game-time decision. He has missed five games because of an upper-body injury.