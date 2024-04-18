Podkolzin signs 2-year contract with Canucks

Forward has played 18 of past 19 games since AHL callup, could have become restricted free agent

Vasily_Podkolzin

© Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Vasily Podkolzin signed a two-year contract with the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The 22-year-old forward has two assists in 18 regular-season games with the Canucks this season; he has played in 18 of their past 19 games after beginning the season with Abbotsford of the American Hockey League, where he had 28 points (15 goals, 13 assists) in 44 games.

"We are happy with how hard Vasily has worked on his game to try and become a more consistent player," Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin said. "While there is still room for him to grow, starting the year in Abbotsford and working his way back up to Vancouver shows the type of commitment and dedication we want in all our players. Our group looks to forward to helping Vasily continue to improve and get better."

The No. 10 pick by Vancouver in the first round of the 2019 NHL Draft, Podkolzin has 35 points (18 goals, 17 assists) in 136 regular-season games.

Vancouver (50-22-9), which will finish first in the Pacific Division and play the Nashville Predators in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, plays its final regular-season game at the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNP, TSN3).

