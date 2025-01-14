Canucks at Jets projected lineups

CANUCKS (19-13-10) at JETS (29-12-3)
8 p.m. ET; SNP, TSN3
Canucks projected lineup
Jake DeBrusk -- Elias Pettersson -- Brock Boeser
Nils Hoglander -- J.T. Miller -- Conor Garland
Danton Heinen -- Pius Suter -- Kiefer Sherwood
Phil Di Giuseppe -- Teddy Blueger -- Jonathan Lekkerimaki
Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek
Carson Soucy -- Tyler Myers
Derek Forbort -- Noah Juulsen
Kevin Lankinen
Thatcher Demko
Scratched: Max Sasson, Vincent Desharnais, Guillaume Brisebois
Injured: Dakota Joshua (lower body)
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Adam Lowry -- Alex Iafallo
Nino Niederreiter -- Rasmus Kupari -- Cole Perfetti
Dominic Toninato -- David Gustafsson -- Morgan Barron
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk
Logan Stanley -- Ville Heinola
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Dylan Coghlan
Injured: Haydn Fleury (lower body), Mason Appleton (lower body), Colin Miller (fractured larynx), Vladislav Namestnikov (lower body)
Status report
Hronek will return after missing 21 games with an upper body injury. … Lankinen, who had a 20-save shutout in a 3-0 win at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday, will make his fifth start in six games. … Namestnikov, a forward, will miss a second game after blocking a shot in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Friday. … Miller, a defenseman, skated with the Jets for the first time in a noncontact jersey after taking a puck to the throat and fracturing his larynx Jan. 4.