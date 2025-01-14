Canucks at Jets projected lineups

Status report

Hronek will return after missing 21 games with an upper body injury. … Lankinen, who had a 20-save shutout in a 3-0 win at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday, will make his fifth start in six games. … Namestnikov, a forward, will miss a second game after blocking a shot in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Friday. … Miller, a defenseman, skated with the Jets for the first time in a noncontact jersey after taking a puck to the throat and fracturing his larynx Jan. 4.