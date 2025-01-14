Canucks at Jets projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

CANUCKS (19-13-10) at JETS (29-12-3)

8 p.m. ET; SNP, TSN3

Canucks projected lineup

Jake DeBrusk -- Elias Pettersson -- Brock Boeser

Nils Hoglander -- J.T. Miller -- Conor Garland

Danton Heinen -- Pius Suter -- Kiefer Sherwood

Phil Di Giuseppe -- Teddy Blueger -- Jonathan Lekkerimaki

Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek

Carson Soucy -- Tyler Myers

Derek Forbort -- Noah Juulsen

Kevin Lankinen

Thatcher Demko

Scratched: Max Sasson, Vincent Desharnais, Guillaume Brisebois

Injured: Dakota Joshua (lower body)

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Adam Lowry -- Alex Iafallo

Nino Niederreiter -- Rasmus Kupari -- Cole Perfetti

Dominic Toninato -- David Gustafsson -- Morgan Barron

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley -- Ville Heinola

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Dylan Coghlan

Injured: Haydn Fleury (lower body), Mason Appleton (lower body), Colin Miller (fractured larynx), Vladislav Namestnikov (lower body)

Status report

Hronek will return after missing 21 games with an upper body injury. … Lankinen, who had a 20-save shutout in a 3-0 win at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday, will make his fifth start in six games. … Namestnikov, a forward, will miss a second game after blocking a shot in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Friday. … Miller, a defenseman, skated with the Jets for the first time in a noncontact jersey after taking a puck to the throat and fracturing his larynx Jan. 4.

