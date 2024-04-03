Golden Knights score 4 in 1st, defeat Canucks to extend point streak to 7

Jonathan Marchessault had a goal and two assists, and Anthony Mantha and Jack Eichel each had a goal and an assist for Vegas (42-25-8), which extended its point streak to seven games (6-0-1). Logan Thompson made 27 saves.

The Golden Knights moved five points ahead of the Los Angeles Kings for third in the Pacific Division.

“I loved the way we played. I loved the way we started and battled the whole night,” Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy said. “Full value, I felt. I’m going to watch it again tomorrow, and it’ll probably back that up. I’ll see a lot of good stuff.”