Canucks at Golden Knights

CANUCKS (46-20-8) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (41-25-8)
10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, SNP
Canucks projected lineup
Nils Hoglander -- Elias Pettersson -- Brock Boeser
Dakota Joshua -- J.T. Miller -- Conor Garland
Ilya Mikheyev -- Pius Suter -- Sam Lafferty
Vasily Podkolzin -- Teddy Blueger -- Arshdeep Bains
Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek
Carson Soucy -- Tyler Myers
Ian Cole -- Noah Juulsen
Casey DeSmith
Arturs Silovs
Scratched: Mark Friedman, Phillip Di Giuseppe, Nils Aman, Nikita Zadorov
Injured: Thatcher Demko (lower body), Elias Lindholm (upper body)
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Jonathan Marchessault
Paul Cotter -- Chandler Stephenson -- Michael Amadio
Pavel Dorofeyev -- William Karlsson -- Anthony Mantha
Brett Howden -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar
Noah Hanifin -- Nicolas Hague
Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore
Alex Pietrangelo -- Alec Martinez
Logan Thompson
Jiri Patera
Scratched: Ben Hutton, Zach Whitecloud
Injured: William Carrier (undisclosed), Tomas Hertl (lower body), Adin Hill (undisclosed), Mark Stone (lacerated spleen)
Status report
The Canucks will dress the same 18 skaters from a 3-2 victory against the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday. … Hertl, a forward, skated in a full-contact jersey Tuesday but will not play.