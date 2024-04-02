Canucks at Golden Knights

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

CANUCKS (46-20-8) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (41-25-8)

10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, SNP

Canucks projected lineup

Nils Hoglander -- Elias Pettersson -- Brock Boeser

Dakota Joshua -- J.T. Miller -- Conor Garland

Ilya Mikheyev -- Pius Suter -- Sam Lafferty

Vasily Podkolzin -- Teddy Blueger -- Arshdeep Bains

Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek

Carson Soucy -- Tyler Myers

Ian Cole -- Noah Juulsen

Casey DeSmith

Arturs Silovs

Scratched: Mark Friedman, Phillip Di Giuseppe, Nils Aman, Nikita Zadorov

Injured: Thatcher Demko (lower body), Elias Lindholm (upper body)

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Jonathan Marchessault

Paul Cotter -- Chandler Stephenson -- Michael Amadio

Pavel Dorofeyev -- William Karlsson -- Anthony Mantha

Brett Howden -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar

Noah Hanifin -- Nicolas Hague

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Alex Pietrangelo -- Alec Martinez

Logan Thompson

Jiri Patera

Scratched: Ben Hutton, Zach Whitecloud

Injured: William Carrier (undisclosed), Tomas Hertl (lower body), Adin Hill (undisclosed), Mark Stone (lacerated spleen)

Status report

The Canucks will dress the same 18 skaters from a 3-2 victory against the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday. … Hertl, a forward, skated in a full-contact jersey Tuesday but will not play.

