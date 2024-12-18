Canucks at Utah projected lineups
Canucks projected lineup
Conor Garland -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser
Jake DeBrusk -- Elias Pettersson -- Max Sasson
Danton Heinen -- Pius Suter -- Kiefer Sherwood
Dakota Joshua -- Teddy Blueger -- Nils Hoglander
Quinn Hughes -- Noah Juulsen
Carson Soucy -- Tyler Myers
Erik Brannstrom -- Vincent Desharnais
Thatcher Demko
Kevin Lankinen
Scratched: Derek Forbort, Linus Karlsson, Phil Di Giuseppe
Injured: Filip Hronek (upper body)
Utah projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz
Jack McBain -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther
Lawson Crouse -- Nick Bjugstad -- Matias Maccelli
Alexander Kerfoot -- Kevin Stenlund -- Michael Carcone
Mikhail Sergachev -- Olli Maatta
Ian Cole -- Michael Kesselring
Juuso Valimaki -- Vladislav Kolyachonok
Karel Vejmelka
Jaxson Stauber
Scratched: Liam O’Brien, Dakota Mermis
Injured: Robert Bortuzzo (lower body), Maveric Lamoureux (undisclosed), Sean Durzi (upper body), John Marino (upper body)
Status report
The Canucks assigned goaltender Arturs Silovs and defenseman Mark Friedman to Abbotsford of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. Forwards Karlsson and Di Giuseppe were recalled from Abbotsford on Tuesday. ... Canucks coach Rick Tocchet said Forbort will not play tonight against Utah but the defenseman “could possibly [play] tomorrow,” at the Vegas Golden Knights.