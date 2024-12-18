Canucks at Utah projected lineups

CANUCKS (16-9-5) at UTAH (14-11-5)

10:00 p.m. ET; SNP, SN1, TVAS, Utah16

Canucks projected lineup

Conor Garland -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser

Jake DeBrusk -- Elias Pettersson -- Max Sasson

Danton Heinen -- Pius Suter -- Kiefer Sherwood

Dakota Joshua -- Teddy Blueger -- Nils Hoglander

Quinn Hughes -- Noah Juulsen

Carson Soucy -- Tyler Myers

Erik Brannstrom -- Vincent Desharnais

Thatcher Demko

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Derek Forbort, Linus Karlsson, Phil Di Giuseppe

Injured: Filip Hronek (upper body)

Utah projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz

Jack McBain -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther

Lawson Crouse -- Nick Bjugstad -- Matias Maccelli

Alexander Kerfoot -- Kevin Stenlund -- Michael Carcone

Mikhail Sergachev -- Olli Maatta

Ian Cole -- Michael Kesselring

Juuso Valimaki -- Vladislav Kolyachonok

Karel Vejmelka

Jaxson Stauber

Scratched: Liam O’Brien, Dakota Mermis

Injured: Robert Bortuzzo (lower body), Maveric Lamoureux (undisclosed), Sean Durzi (upper body), John Marino (upper body)

Status report

The Canucks assigned goaltender Arturs Silovs and defenseman Mark Friedman to Abbotsford of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. Forwards Karlsson and Di Giuseppe were recalled from Abbotsford on Tuesday. ... Canucks coach Rick Tocchet said Forbort will not play tonight against Utah but the defenseman “could possibly [play] tomorrow,” at the Vegas Golden Knights.

