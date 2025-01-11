Canucks at Maple Leafs projected lineups

CANUCKS (18-13-10) at MAPLE LEAFS (27-14-2)

7 p.m. ET; CBC, SNO, SNP

Canucks projected lineup

Jonathan Lekkerimaki -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser

Jake DeBrusk -- Elias Pettersson -- Conor Garland

Danton Heinen -- Teddy Blueger -- Phillip Di Giuseppe

Max Sasson -- Pius Suter -- Kiefer Sherwood

Quinn Hughes -- Tyler Myers

Carson Soucy -- Noah Juulsen

Derek Forbort -- Vincent Desharnais

Kevin Lankinen

Thatcher Demko

Scratched: Erik Brannstrom, Guillaume Brisebois, Nils Hoglander

Injured: Filip Hronek (upper body), Dakota Joshua (lower body)

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitch Marner

Max Pacioretty -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Bobby McMann -- Max Domi -- Nicholas Robertson

Steven Lorentz -- David Kampf -- Connor Dewar

Morgan Rielly -- Phillippe Myers

Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Chris Tanev

Simon Benoit -- Conor Timmins

Dennis Hildeby

Joseph Woll

Scratched: Ryan Reaves, Pontus Holmberg, Marshal Rifai

Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (lower body), Jake McCabe (upper body)

Status report

The Canucks were traveling to Toronto on Saturday after being delayed in Raleigh, North Carolina due to inclement weather following a 2-0 loss at the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday... Pacioretty will return after being a healthy scratch in a 6-3 loss at the Hurricanes on Thursday. ... McCabe skated on his own prior to the Maple Leafs morning skate Saturday; coach Craig Berube said there is no timeline for the return of the defenseman, who will miss his third straight game, but that he "feels good and he's doing well." ... Stolarz, a goalie, is expected to resume skating next week.