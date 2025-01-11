Canucks at Maple Leafs projected lineups

CANUCKS (18-13-10) at MAPLE LEAFS (27-14-2)
7 p.m. ET; CBC, SNO, SNP
Canucks projected lineup
Jonathan Lekkerimaki -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser
Jake DeBrusk -- Elias Pettersson -- Conor Garland
Danton Heinen -- Teddy Blueger -- Phillip Di Giuseppe
Max Sasson -- Pius Suter -- Kiefer Sherwood
Quinn Hughes -- Tyler Myers
Carson Soucy -- Noah Juulsen
Derek Forbort -- Vincent Desharnais
Kevin Lankinen
Thatcher Demko
Scratched: Erik Brannstrom, Guillaume Brisebois, Nils Hoglander
Injured: Filip Hronek (upper body), Dakota Joshua (lower body)
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitch Marner
Max Pacioretty -- John Tavares -- William Nylander
Bobby McMann -- Max Domi -- Nicholas Robertson
Steven Lorentz -- David Kampf -- Connor Dewar
Morgan Rielly -- Phillippe Myers
Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Chris Tanev
Simon Benoit -- Conor Timmins
Dennis Hildeby
Joseph Woll
Scratched: Ryan Reaves, Pontus Holmberg, Marshal Rifai
Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (lower body), Jake McCabe (upper body)
Status report
The Canucks were traveling to Toronto on Saturday after being delayed in Raleigh, North Carolina due to inclement weather following a 2-0 loss at the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday... Pacioretty will return after being a healthy scratch in a 6-3 loss at the Hurricanes on Thursday. ... McCabe skated on his own prior to the Maple Leafs morning skate Saturday; coach Craig Berube said there is no timeline for the return of the defenseman, who will miss his third straight game, but that he "feels good and he's doing well." ... Stolarz, a goalie, is expected to resume skating next week.