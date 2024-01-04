Canucks at Blues

CANUCKS (24-10-3) at BLUES (18-17-1)
8 p.m. ET; BSMW, SNP
Canucks projected lineup
Ilya Mikheyev -- Elias Pettersson -- Sam Lafferty
Pius Suter -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser
Dakota Joshua -- Teddy Blueger -- Conor Garland
Nils Hoglander -- Nils Aman -- Linus Karlsson
Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek
Nikita Zadorov -- Tyler Myers
Ian Cole -- Noah Juulsen
Thatcher Demko
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Andrei Kuzmenko, Mark Friedman
Injured: Phillip Di Giuseppe (lower body), Carson Soucy (foot), Guillaume Brisebois (concussion)
Blues projected lineup
Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Jordan Kyrou
Brandon Saad -- Brayden Schenn -- Jake Neighbours
Alexey Toropchenko -- Kevin Hayes -- Kasperi Kapanen
Nathan Walker -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Sammy Blais
Nick Leddy -- Colton Parayko
Torey Krug -- Matthew Kessel
Marco Scandella -- Scott Perunovich
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Nikita Alexandrov, Tyler Tucker
Injured: Justin Faulk (lower body)
Status report
Canucks coach Rick Tocchet wasn't certain after the morning skate how the forward lines would play out with Di Giuseppe, a forward, out of the lineup. Kuzmenko took minimal line rushes but was part of the power-play group, so the forward's status will be made at game time. ... Karlsson was recalled from Abbotsford of the American Hockey League on Wednesday and could play. ... Krug had a maintenance day Wednesday but will play. ... Walker will make his season debut after being recalled from Springfield of the AHL on Monday. ... Faulk, a defenseman, is day to day but hasn't skated since he was injured Dec. 29.