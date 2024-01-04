Canucks at Blues

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

CANUCKS (24-10-3) at BLUES (18-17-1)

8 p.m. ET; BSMW, SNP

Canucks projected lineup

Ilya Mikheyev -- Elias Pettersson -- Sam Lafferty

Pius Suter -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser

Dakota Joshua -- Teddy Blueger -- Conor Garland

Nils Hoglander -- Nils Aman -- Linus Karlsson  

Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek

Nikita Zadorov -- Tyler Myers

Ian Cole -- Noah Juulsen

Thatcher Demko

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Andrei Kuzmenko, Mark Friedman

Injured: Phillip Di Giuseppe (lower body), Carson Soucy (foot), Guillaume Brisebois (concussion)

Blues projected lineup

Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Jordan Kyrou

Brandon Saad -- Brayden Schenn -- Jake Neighbours 

Alexey Toropchenko -- Kevin Hayes -- Kasperi Kapanen 

Nathan Walker -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Sammy Blais 

Nick Leddy -- Colton Parayko

Torey Krug -- Matthew Kessel

Marco Scandella -- Scott Perunovich

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Nikita Alexandrov, Tyler Tucker

Injured: Justin Faulk (lower body)

Status report

Canucks coach Rick Tocchet wasn't certain after the morning skate how the forward lines would play out with Di Giuseppe, a forward, out of the lineup. Kuzmenko took minimal line rushes but was part of the power-play group, so the forward's status will be made at game time. ... Karlsson was recalled from Abbotsford of the American Hockey League on Wednesday and could play. ... Krug had a maintenance day Wednesday but will play. ... Walker will make his season debut after being recalled from Springfield of the AHL on Monday. ... Faulk, a defenseman, is day to day but hasn't skated since he was injured Dec. 29.

