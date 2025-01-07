Suzuki gets 3 points, Canadiens stay hot with OT win against Canucks

Suzuki, who also had two assists, scored with a wrist shot from the slot on a pass from Lane Hutson after Nils Hoglander was penalized for interference with 36 seconds remaining in the third.

Hutson had a goal and two assists and Cole Caufield scored for a fourth straight game for Montreal (19-18-3), which has won eight of 10 to climb above .500 for the first time since winning two of its first three games. Sam Montembeault made 16 saves.

J.T. Miller had two goals and two assists, and Jonathan Lekkerimaki had a goal and an assist for Vancouver (18-12-9), which is 1-2-2 in its past five games. Kevin Lankinen made 19 saves.

Quinn Hughes, who played his 400th game, had two assists in his return for the Canucks after missing four games because of an upper-body injury.

Caufield scored at 1:07 of the first period to give Montreal a 1-0 lead. He put a wrist shot past Lankinen’s glove from the top of the slot for his fifth goal in six games.

Miller tied it 1-1 at 10:47 when he one-timed a pass from Hoglander and drove a slap shot past Montembeault’s glove from the right side of the slot.

Miller put Vancouver up 2-1 with his second goal at 3:21 of the second. He got to a loose puck and flipped a backhand over Montembeault after Lekkerimaki drove through the crease.

Lekkerimaki made it 3-1 with the Canucks’ second goal in 20 seconds at 3:41. He skated in on a 2-on-1 and beat Montembeault stick side from the top of the left face-off circle.

Lekkerimaki was recalled from Abbotsford of the AHL on an emergency basis Monday after forward Dakota Joshua was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Jan. 3.

Kaiden Guhle cut it to 3-2 at 10:35 on a wrist shot under Lankinen’s blocker from the right point.

Kirby Dach tied it 3-3 with a power-play goal at 2:01 of the third when he slipped a rebound of Hutson’s shot between Lankinen’s pads from the goalmouth.

Hutson put Montreal ahead 4-3 at 6:54, scoring unassisted when his shot went in off Hughes’ skate.

Jake DeBrusk tied it 4-4 with a power-play goal at 8:51, shooting into an open net from the inside edge of the right face-off circle on a cross-ice pass from Miller.