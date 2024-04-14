Canucks edge Oilers, close in on 1st-place finish in Pacific

Vancouver moved five points ahead of Edmonton for first in the Pacific Division. Vancouver has two games remaining, Edmonton has three.

Sam Lafferty, Pius Suter and Dakota Joshua scored for the Canucks (49-22-9), who swept the four-game season series against the Oilers.

Evander Kane scored, and Stuart Skinner made 24 saves for the Oilers (48-25-6), who were coming off a 3-2 overtime loss to the Arizona Coyotes on Friday.

Oilers captain Connor McDavid missed his third straight game because of a lower-body injury.

Lafferty put the Canucks ahead 1-0 with 16 seconds left in the first period, snapping a shot blocker side on Skinner from the right face-off dot.

Suter made it 2-0 at 11:00 of the second period, redirecting in a centering pass from Tyler Myers at the right hash marks.

Kane cut it to 2-1 at 17:48, tipping a point shot from Darnell Nurse over the right shoulder of DeSmith.

Joshua scored into an empty net at 18:13 of the third period for the 3-1 final.