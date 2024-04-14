Canucks edge Oilers, close in on 1st-place finish in Pacific

DeSmith makes 32 saves; McDavid misses 3rd straight game for Edmonton

Recap: Canucks @ Oilers 4.13.24

By Gerry Moddejonge
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

EDMONTON -- Casey DeSmith made 32 saves for the Vancouver Canucks in a 3-1 win against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place on Saturday.

Vancouver moved five points ahead of Edmonton for first in the Pacific Division. Vancouver has two games remaining, Edmonton has three.

Sam Lafferty, Pius Suter and Dakota Joshua scored for the Canucks (49-22-9), who swept the four-game season series against the Oilers.

Evander Kane scored, and Stuart Skinner made 24 saves for the Oilers (48-25-6), who were coming off a 3-2 overtime loss to the Arizona Coyotes on Friday.

Oilers captain Connor McDavid missed his third straight game because of a lower-body injury.

Lafferty put the Canucks ahead 1-0 with 16 seconds left in the first period, snapping a shot blocker side on Skinner from the right face-off dot.

Suter made it 2-0 at 11:00 of the second period, redirecting in a centering pass from Tyler Myers at the right hash marks.

Kane cut it to 2-1 at 17:48, tipping a point shot from Darnell Nurse over the right shoulder of DeSmith.

Joshua scored into an empty net at 18:13 of the third period for the 3-1 final.

Latest News

Kaprizov has 2 goals, assist in Wild win against Sharks

Rittich makes 28 saves, Kings defeat Ducks to gain in Pacific race

McDavid misses 3rd straight game for Oilers with lower-body injury

Trophy Tracker: Bedard choice for Calder as rookie of year

Josi has 4 points, Predators top Blue Jackets to pad wild-card lead

Penguins fall to Bruins, drop out of playoff position

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Senators top Canadiens in shootout, defeat them for 9th time in row

Matthews scores No. 69, Maple Leafs lose to Red Wings in overtime

Capitals defeat Lightning, move into 2nd wild card in East

Flyers shut out Devils to stay alive in East wild-card race

Panthers keep pace in Atlantic, top Sabres in OT

Jensen taken from ice on stretcher during Capitals game

Penguins celebrate Karlsson’s 1,000th NHL game 

Stanley Cup Playoff clinching scenarios for April 13

Trophy Tracker: Kucherov holds lead in Art Ross race

Jets score 7, shut out Avalanche in playoff preview

NHL Buzz: Maroon makes Bruins debut against Penguins