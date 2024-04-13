McDavid to miss 3rd straight game for Oilers with lower-body injury

EDMONTON -- Connor McDavid will miss his third straight game with a lower body injury when the Edmonton Oilers host the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Place on Saturday (10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY, TVAS2).

“He’s still day to day,” Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said after the morning skate. “He’s feeling better, but just with the advice from the doctors and (head athletic therapist) T.D. (Forss), it’s best to wait it out.”

McDavid had two assists in a 4-2 win at the Calgary Flames on April 6, but left the game with 2:33 remaining in the third period following a 33-second shift. McDavid was taken down driving to the net by Flames forward Blake Coleman and headed straight to the bench after getting up and taking a shot.

The Oilers captain was asked Friday whether his injury was sustained in Calgary or if he aggravated a previous injury in the game.

“That’s a good question,” McDavid said. “Probably a little bit of both.”



McDavid is third in NHL scoring with 130 points (31 goals, 99 assists) in 74 games, behind Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche, who has 137 points (51 goals, 86 assists) in 79 games, and Nikita Kucherov of the Tampa Bay Lightning, who had 141 points (42 goals, 98 assists) in 78 games.

Edmonton won 5-1 against the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday without McDavid, then lost 3-2 in overtime to the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday.

“The doctors have a lot more experience in injuries than I do,” Knoblauch said. “Connor knows his body, but I think the biggest thing is the doctors telling us and giving us advice on if we push it; the likelihood of it being OK and not being an issue or it getting worse.

Edmonton (48-24-6) is second in the Pacific Division, three points behind Vancouver (48-22-9) with a game in hand. The Oilers secured at least second place and home-ice advantage in the opening round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs with a point against the Coyotes on Friday.

“Obviously, we do not want to risk the chances of it getting worse, so we’re taking our time. The division title would be great and winning as many games as we can and possibly getting home ice for a longer period of time, but that’s not the most important thing.”

The Oilers conclude the 2023-24 regular season by hosting the San Jose Sharks on Monday, then visiting the Coyotes on Wednesday and the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday in the second of a back-to-back.

Knoblauch would not say whether McDavid would sit out for the rest of the regular season to focus on the playoffs.

“Right now, we’re just day to day,” he said. “As we get longer into the season, whether the games mean less or more? I don’t know. I can’t speculate on that.”

McDavid did skate Saturday morning, participating in a lightly attended skate. He took part in an optional morning skate Friday as well.

“He’s been getting better and better every day. I guess we were more optimistic that it would be a quicker turnaround, but it takes time and we’re just being cautious,” Knoblauch said. “It’s day to day, and I think it would be different if it was playoffs, but we just want to make sure everyone -- not only Connor -- but the entire team is heathy and ready to go, and we’re doing the best for every person on the team.”

In McDavid’s absence, forward Leon Draisaitl has been centering Edmonton’s top line between left wing Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and right wing Zach Hyman. Adam Henrique moved up from the third line to center the second between left wing Evander Kane and right wing Warren Foegele.

“Leon playing with ‘Nuge’ and Hyman, I thought they were outstanding,” Knoblauch said. “Last night, the Henrique line chips in with both our goals. When one player goes down -- that happens in the regular season and playoffs -- other players have to step up, and I think guys have done that.”

McDavid missed two games earlier this season when he sustained an upper body injury in a 3-2 overtime loss against the Winnipeg Jets on Oct. 21. The Oilers lost 7-4 at the Minnesota Wild on Oct. 24, and 3-0 against the New York Rangers on Oct. 26.