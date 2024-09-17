Joshua of Canucks diagnosed with testicular cancer

Forward will miss start of training camp after having surgery, hopes to play this season

dakota joshua VAN playing status

© Derek Cain/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Dakota Joshua has been diagnosed with testicular cancer and won’t be on the ice when the Vancouver Canucks open training camp Thursday.

The 28-year-old forward had an NHL career-high 32 points (18 goals, 14 assists) in 63 regular-season games in 2023-24 and had eight points (four goals, four assists) in 13 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

He signed a four-year, $13 million contract ($3.25 million average annual value) on June 27.

"This summer, I felt a lump on one of my testicles that doctors would later diagnose as testicular cancer,” Joshua said in a statement released by the Canucks on Tuesday. “This news was obviously scary to hear, but thankfully, doctors were able to successfully remove the tumor. The last several weeks have been extremely challenging and I've been fortunate to have the support of my family, friends, teammates and doctors.

"Unfortunately, I will not be ready for the start of training camp as I continue to heal from surgery. I plan on returning to play as soon as possible this season and I am working hard every day (to) rejoin my teammates.

"Although it was very difficult to face the reality of this specific type of cancer, getting checked by a doctor quickly was the best approach and I encourage men to get checked regularly for testicular cancer. As I continue with my recovery, I thank everyone in advance for respecting my privacy concerning this matter. The team will provide updates as appropriate. In the meantime, I thank everyone for their support and understanding."

Vancouver opens the 2024-25 season at home against the Calgary Flames on Oct. 9.

