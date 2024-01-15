Blue Jackets use shootout to end Canucks' 5-game winning streak

Dmitri Voronkov had two goals, Yegor Chinakhov scored and Elvis Merzlikins made 27 saves in his first start since Dec. 29 for the Blue Jackets (14-21-9), who ended a three-game losing streak (0-2-1). Kirill Marchenko scored the deciding goal in the fourth round of the shootout.

“It was really difficult. It was really difficult to get into the game,” Merzlikins said. “Each period I was feeling better and better and more comfortable. … It was a long time [that] I didn't play.”

Voronkov's second goal of the game tied it 3-3 for Columbus at 10:57 of the third period, when he tucked the puck between the right pad of Casey DeSmith and the left post for his first multi-goal game in his 38-game NHL career for Columbus, which is 3-4-4 in its past 11 games.

“Our skating is good, and we wanted to pressure them, force them to make plays under pressure,” Blue Jackets coach Pascal Vincent said.

J.T. Miller had a goal and an assist, Elias Pettersson and Conor Garland scored, and DeSmith made 41 saves for the Canucks (30-11-4), who are 13-2-3 in their past 18 games.

Vancouver, which was 5-1-1 during a season-long, seven-game road trip, lost for the first time this season when leading after two periods (26-0-1).

“I loved that we got a point. Casey was unreal,” Miller said. “It could have been a lot worse than it was. We’ve done a good job as a group lately. That was kind of a dud for us.

“We know that. We have a high expectation and we’ll get back to where we need to be next game. We don’t like the way we played today but we’re excited to go home.”