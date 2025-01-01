CALGARY -- Nazem Kadri scored midway through the third period to help the Calgary Flames to a 3-1 win against the Vancouver Canucks at Scotiabank Saddledome on Tuesday.
Kadri breaks tie in 3rd, Flames defeat Canucks
Huberdeau gets goal, assist for Calgary, which has won 3 of 4
Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and an assist, Connor Zary scored, and Dustin Wolf made 23 saves for the Flames (18-12-7), who have won three of four.
"It was a fun one, for sure," Zary said. "At times it got a little sloppy, it got pretty emotional out there. I think those ones are always fun to play in. It kind of gets the juices flowing and gets the energy up. It kind of makes the game a little choppy but it is what it is and at the end of the day we were able to capitalize on a few plays we needed to capitalize on and we come out with the win. I think those are fun."
Brock Boeser scored, and Kevin Lankinen made 26 saves for the Canucks (17-11-8), who have lost five of six.
"It was a hard-working game. A lot of emotion. Guys stuck together," Vancouver coach Rick Tocchet said. "A couple self-inflicted goals that are preventable, but for the most part I thought the guys worked hard. A lot of guys gave effort tonight."
Zary, who was playing in his 100th NHL game, gave Calgary a 1-0 lead at 14:31 of the first period. He tapped in a cross-crease pass from Yegor Sharangovich after Lankinen made the initial stick save on Jakob Pelletier's breakaway.
"I think it's special every game you get to play in the NHL and to play 100 games after playing so long in the American league and then be able to come up here and kind of make my mark and get into game No. 100 is pretty cool," Zary said. "Obviously, that's special to me and special to my family. You think of all the hard work you put in or your family put in and the time and the money spent. Hopefully my parents think it was a good investment. It was definitely special for me."
Boeser tied it 1-1 with a power-play goal at 6:15 of the third period, redirecting J.T. Miller's point shot past Wolf's left pad.
Boeser has six goals in a four-game goal streak.
"I'm just coming to the rink every day and trying to work as hard as I can," Boeser said. "I wish I'd be scoring and winning hockey games right now. I'm going to keep doing what I've been doing and try to help contribute to our team win."
Kadri put the Flames ahead 2-1 at 9:18. He took a cross-ice pass from Huberdeau off the rush and shot over Lankinen's blocker from the slot. Eight of Kadri's 14 goals this season have been scored in the third.
"I always try to approach it and have that killer instinct type mentality and want to be the hero," Kadri said. "I think obviously 'Huby' makes a great play and I'm fortunate enough to get myself in a good spot and bury it. When the game's on the line I like to step up. It's not going to happen every time but I sure like to believe that."
Huberdeau scored into an empty net with 1:02 remaining for the 3-1 final.
"I think both teams did a pretty good job of playing some solid defense tonight and there wasn't a whole lot of space out there today," Kadri said. "Credit to us for sticking to it and scoring a big goal in the third."
NOTES: Wolf is 10-1-1 with a 1.97 goals-against average and .937 save percentage in 12 home starts this season. ... Miller has five assists in a four-game point streak. ... Huberdeau has 16 goals this season. He scored 12 goals in 2023-24, and 15 goals in 2022-23, his first season with the Flames.