Kadri breaks tie in 3rd, Flames defeat Canucks

Zary, who was playing in his 100th NHL game, gave Calgary a 1-0 lead at 14:31 of the first period. He tapped in a cross-crease pass from Yegor Sharangovich after Lankinen made the initial stick save on Jakob Pelletier's breakaway.

"I think it's special every game you get to play in the NHL and to play 100 games after playing so long in the American league and then be able to come up here and kind of make my mark and get into game No. 100 is pretty cool," Zary said. "Obviously, that's special to me and special to my family. You think of all the hard work you put in or your family put in and the time and the money spent. Hopefully my parents think it was a good investment. It was definitely special for me."

Boeser tied it 1-1 with a power-play goal at 6:15 of the third period, redirecting J.T. Miller's point shot past Wolf's left pad.

Boeser has six goals in a four-game goal streak.

"I'm just coming to the rink every day and trying to work as hard as I can," Boeser said. "I wish I'd be scoring and winning hockey games right now. I'm going to keep doing what I've been doing and try to help contribute to our team win."

Kadri put the Flames ahead 2-1 at 9:18. He took a cross-ice pass from Huberdeau off the rush and shot over Lankinen's blocker from the slot. Eight of Kadri's 14 goals this season have been scored in the third.

"I always try to approach it and have that killer instinct type mentality and want to be the hero," Kadri said. "I think obviously 'Huby' makes a great play and I'm fortunate enough to get myself in a good spot and bury it. When the game's on the line I like to step up. It's not going to happen every time but I sure like to believe that."