Garland has 3 points, Canucks recover to defeat Sabres in OT 

Garland, who has nine points (four goals, five assists) during a seven-game point streak, controlled a centering pass from Quinn Hughes at the right post and slipped a backhand between his legs into an open net.

Pius Suter had a goal and an assist, and Brock Boeser and Hughes each had two assists for the Canucks (12-7-3), who have won three of four. Kevin Lankinen made 31 saves.

Dylan Cozens had a goal and an assist , and Zach Benson had two assists for the Sabres (11-10-2), who have lost two in a row after a three-game winning streak. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 18 saves.

Cozens’ wrist shot from the right face-off dot beat Lankinen far side to cut it to 3-2 at 13:18 of the third period.

Alex Tuch then tied it 3-3 at 14:57 when his redirection of Benson’s shot from high along the left wall looped over Lankinen.

Bowen Byram gave Buffalo a 1-0 lead at 17:33 of the first period. Benson threaded a seam pass to Byram at the front of the net for a tap-in.

Jake DeBrusk tied it 1-1 at 18:12 of the second period. Luukkonen made the save on Suter’s shot from the slot but couldn’t corral the rebound, and DeBrusk slipped it five-hole.

Garland tapped in a pass from Boeser at the side of the net on the power play to make it 2-1 at 5:15 of the third period.

Suter extended it to 3-1 when he scored glove side on a breakaway at 9:00 after Garland blocked a Tage Thompson shot in the high slot.