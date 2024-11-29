Garland has 3 points, Canucks recover to defeat Sabres in OT 

Forward wins it at 3:59, extends point streak to 7 for Vancouver; Buffalo scores twice to tie it in 3rd

VAN@BUF: Hughes sets up Garland for overtime winner

By Heather Engel
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

BUFFALO -- Conor Garland scored twice, including the game-winner with 1:01 left in overtime, to help the Vancouver Canucks recover for a 4-3 win against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Friday.

Garland, who has nine points (four goals, five assists) during a seven-game point streak, controlled a centering pass from Quinn Hughes at the right post and slipped a backhand between his legs into an open net.

Pius Suter had a goal and an assist, and Brock Boeser and Hughes each had two assists for the Canucks (12-7-3), who have won three of four. Kevin Lankinen made 31 saves.

Dylan Cozens had a goal and an assist , and Zach Benson had two assists for the Sabres (11-10-2), who have lost two in a row after a three-game winning streak. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 18 saves.

Cozens’ wrist shot from the right face-off dot beat Lankinen far side to cut it to 3-2 at 13:18 of the third period.

Alex Tuch then tied it 3-3 at 14:57 when his redirection of Benson’s shot from high along the left wall looped over Lankinen.

Bowen Byram gave Buffalo a 1-0 lead at 17:33 of the first period. Benson threaded a seam pass to Byram at the front of the net for a tap-in.

Jake DeBrusk tied it 1-1 at 18:12 of the second period. Luukkonen made the save on Suter’s shot from the slot but couldn’t corral the rebound, and DeBrusk slipped it five-hole.

Garland tapped in a pass from Boeser at the side of the net on the power play to make it 2-1 at 5:15 of the third period.

Suter extended it to 3-1 when he scored glove side on a breakaway at 9:00 after Garland blocked a Tage Thompson shot in the high slot.

Latest News

NHL Buzz: Broberg activated from injured reserve by Blues

Celebrini, Smith each gets goal, assist for Sharks in win against Kraken

Portillo makes 28 saves in NHL debut, Kings edge Ducks

Capitals storm back to defeat Islanders in OT

Devils use power play to top Red Wings, win 9th in past 12

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Fantilli scores 2, Blue Jackets defeat Flames to push point streak to 5

Lundell gets short-handed goal, assist in Panthers win against Hurricanes

Point lifts Lightning past Predators in OT

Konecny's 2 goals help Flyers hand Rangers 5th straight loss

Short Shifts Power Rankings: November 29

Spurgeon scores twice to help Wild rally past Blackhawks

Talbot’s kids make homemade signs in honor of their dad's 500th NHL game

Matthews likely to return for Maple Leafs against Lightning

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL EDGE stats: Bruins, Blues outlooks after coaching changes

NHL Morning Skate for Nov. 29

Unmasked: Wolf of Flames impressing as undersized goalie