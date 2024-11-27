DeBrusk scores game-winner in return to Boston, Canucks shut out Bruins

It was DeBrusk’s first time playing against the Bruins after spending the first seven seasons of his career with the team that selected him No. 14 in the first round of the 2015 NHL Draft. The 28-year-old forward signed a seven-year contract with Vancouver as a free agent on July 1.

Additionally, Bruins forward Elias Lindholm and defenseman Nikita Zadorov, as well as Canucks forward Danton Heinen, faced their former teams, where they each spent parts of last season.

Conor Garland had a goal and an assist, and Kevin Lankinen made 33 saves in the shutout for Vancouver (11-6-3), which has won three of its past five (3-2-0). In addition to Lankinen’s efforts in net, the Canucks blocked 26 shots to Boston’s 11.

Jeremy Swayman made 13 saves for Boston (10-10-3), which has lost four of six (2-3-1).

DeBrusk gave Vancouver a 1-0 lead at 5:53 of the second period on a power play, sweeping in the rebound in front of the net after Garland deflected a shot by Quinn Hughes.

The Bruins had three power-play opportunities down the stretch with a chance to tie the game, but failed to get past Lankinen.

Elias Pettersson nearly connected with Brock Boeser at 18:37 of the third period to double Vancouver’s lead after forcing a 3-on-1 rush with a takeaway, but Swayman got in front of it.

The Bruins nearly tied it with Swayman pulled for the extra attacker, but Lindholm pushed the slot shot wide at 19:36.

Garland scored an empty-net goal from long range at 19:47 for the 2-0 final.