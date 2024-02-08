Canucks at Bruins

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

CANUCKS (34-11-5) at BRUINS (31-10-9)

7 p.m. ET; NESN, SNP, SNO, SNE, TVAS

Canucks projected lineup

Pius Suter -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser

Ilya Mikheyev -- Elias Pettersson -- Elias Lindholm

Dakota Joshua -- Teddy Blueger -- Conor Garland

Nils Hoglander -- Nils Aman -- Sam Lafferty

Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek

Ian Cole -- Tyler Myers

Nikita Zadorov -- Noah Juulsen

Thatcher Demko

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Mark Friedman

Injured: Carson Soucy (hand), Phillip Di Giuseppe (undisclosed)

Bruins projected lineup

Brad Marchand -- Charlie Coyle -- Jake DeBrusk

James van Riemsdyk -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak

Danton Heinen -- Morgan Geekie -- Trent Frederic

Jakub Lauko -- Jesper Boqvist -- Oskar Steen

Matt Grzelcyk -- Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm -- Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort -- Parker Wotherspoon

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman

Scratched: Kevin Shattenkirk

Injured: Matthew Poitras (shoulder surgery)

Status report

Demko will make his 12th start in 15 games. ... Di Giuseppe, a forward, participated in the Canucks morning skate Thursday but will miss his 14th straight game. ... Poitras, a center, is out the rest of the season following a shoulder open stabilization procedure Wednesday; the recovery time is expected to be five months. ... Wotherspoon will replace Shattenkirk on the third defense pair.

