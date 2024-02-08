Canucks at Bruins

CANUCKS (34-11-5) at BRUINS (31-10-9)
7 p.m. ET; NESN, SNP, SNO, SNE, TVAS
Canucks projected lineup
Pius Suter -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser
Ilya Mikheyev -- Elias Pettersson -- Elias Lindholm
Dakota Joshua -- Teddy Blueger -- Conor Garland
Nils Hoglander -- Nils Aman -- Sam Lafferty
Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek
Ian Cole -- Tyler Myers
Nikita Zadorov -- Noah Juulsen
Thatcher Demko
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Mark Friedman
Injured: Carson Soucy (hand), Phillip Di Giuseppe (undisclosed)
Bruins projected lineup
Brad Marchand -- Charlie Coyle -- Jake DeBrusk
James van Riemsdyk -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak
Danton Heinen -- Morgan Geekie -- Trent Frederic
Jakub Lauko -- Jesper Boqvist -- Oskar Steen
Matt Grzelcyk -- Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm -- Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort -- Parker Wotherspoon
Linus Ullmark
Jeremy Swayman
Scratched: Kevin Shattenkirk
Injured: Matthew Poitras (shoulder surgery)
Status report
Demko will make his 12th start in 15 games. ... Di Giuseppe, a forward, participated in the Canucks morning skate Thursday but will miss his 14th straight game. ... Poitras, a center, is out the rest of the season following a shoulder open stabilization procedure Wednesday; the recovery time is expected to be five months. ... Wotherspoon will replace Shattenkirk on the third defense pair.