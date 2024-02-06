Canucks at Hurricanes

CANUCKS (33-11-5) at HURRICANES (28-15-5)
7 p.m. ET; BSSO, SNP
Canucks projected lineup
Pius Suter -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser
Ilya Mikheyev -- Elias Pettersson -- Elias Lindholm
Dakota Joshua -- Teddy Blueger -- Conor Garland
Nils Hoglander -- Nils Aman -- Sam Lafferty
Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek
Ian Cole -- Tyler Myers
Nikita Zadorov -- Noah Juulsen
Thatcher Demko
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Linus Karlsson, Mark Friedman, Phillip Di Giuseppe
Injured: Carson Soucy (hand), Guillaume Brisebois (concussion)
Hurricanes projected lineup
Jordan Martinook -- Sebastian Aho -- Teuvo Teravainen
Michael Bunting -- Jack Drury -- Martin Necas
Seth Jarvis -- Jordan Staal -- Jesper Fast
Brendan Lemieux -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Stefan Noesen
Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns
Brady Skjei -- Brett Pesce
Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield
Pyotr Kochetkov
Antti Raanta
Scratched: Tony DeAngelo, Spencer Martin
Injured: Andrei Svechnikov (upper body), Frederik Andersen (blood clot)
Status report
The Canucks held an optional morning skate Tuesday. … Lindholm, who did not participate in the morning skate, will make his Vancouver debut after being acquired in a trade with the Calgary Flames on Wednesday. … Kochetkov will start after missing seven games because of a concussion. ... Svechnikov took part in the Hurricanes morning skate wearing a non-contact jersey; the forward will miss his fifth straight game.