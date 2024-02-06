Canucks at Hurricanes

CANUCKS (33-11-5) at HURRICANES (28-15-5)

7 p.m. ET; BSSO, SNP

Canucks projected lineup

Pius Suter -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser

Ilya Mikheyev -- Elias Pettersson -- Elias Lindholm

Dakota Joshua -- Teddy Blueger -- Conor Garland

Nils Hoglander -- Nils Aman -- Sam Lafferty

Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek

Ian Cole -- Tyler Myers

Nikita Zadorov -- Noah Juulsen

Thatcher Demko

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Linus Karlsson, Mark Friedman, Phillip Di Giuseppe

Injured: Carson Soucy (hand), Guillaume Brisebois (concussion)

Hurricanes projected lineup

Jordan Martinook -- Sebastian Aho -- Teuvo Teravainen

Michael Bunting -- Jack Drury -- Martin Necas

Seth Jarvis -- Jordan Staal -- Jesper Fast

Brendan Lemieux -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Stefan Noesen

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Brady Skjei -- Brett Pesce

Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield

Pyotr Kochetkov

Antti Raanta

Scratched: Tony DeAngelo, Spencer Martin

Injured: Andrei Svechnikov (upper body), Frederik Andersen (blood clot)

Status report

The Canucks held an optional morning skate Tuesday. … Lindholm, who did not participate in the morning skate, will make his Vancouver debut after being acquired in a trade with the Calgary Flames on Wednesday. … Kochetkov will start after missing seven games because of a concussion. ... Svechnikov took part in the Hurricanes morning skate wearing a non-contact jersey; the forward will miss his fifth straight game.