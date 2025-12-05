Mammoth at Canucks projected lineups

By NHL.com
MAMMOTH (13-12-3) at CANUCKS (10-14-3)

9 p.m. ET; SNP, Utah16

Mammoth projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Nick Schmaltz -- JJ Peterka

Daniil But -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther

Michael Carcone -- Jack McBain -- Lawson Crouse

Liam O'Brien -- Kevin Stenlund -- Kailer Yamamoto

Mikhail Sergachev -- John Marino

Nate Schmidt -- Sean Durzi

Ian Cole -- Maveric Lamoureux

Karel Vejmelka

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Barrett Hayton, Brandon Tanev, Nick DeSimone

Injured: Alex Kerfoot (lower body), Olli Maatta (upper body)

Canucks projected lineup

Jake DeBrusk -- Elias Pettersson -- Linus Karlsson

Brock Boeser -- Max Sasson -- Conor Garland

Drew O'Connor -- David Kampf -- Kiefer Sherwood

Arshdeep Bains -- Aatu Raty -- Jonathan Lekkerimaki

Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek

Elias Nils Pettersson -- Tyler Myers

Marcus Pettersson -- Tom Willander

Kevin Lankinen

Nikita Tolopilo

Scratched: Lukas Reichel, P.O Joseph

Injured: Evander Kane (illness), Thatcher Demko (lower body), Filip Chytil (concussion protocol), Teddy Blueger (lower body), Nils Hoglander (lower body), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)

Status report

Hayton and Tanev each will be a healthy scratch for the second straight game after the forwards sat out a 7-0 win at the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday. … Kane is doubtful to play. The forward left a 3-1 loss at the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday because of a skate cut, and missed practice Thursday and the morning skate Friday because of illness. … Garland returns after missing two games because of an upper-body injury. … Demko, who last played Nov. 11, took part in a portion of practice Thursday. The goalie could return next week. … Hoglander is practicing and the forward could make his season debut next week. He is working his way back following surgery for an injury sustained during the preseason.

