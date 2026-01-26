Mammoth at Lightning projected lineups

MAMMOTH (27-20-4) at LIGHTNING (32-14-4)

7 p.m. ET; The Spot, Utah16

Mammoth projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Nick Schmaltz -- Lawson Crouse

JJ Peterka -- Barrett Hayton -- Daniil But

Michael Carcone -- Jack McBain -- Dylan Guenther

Brandon Tanev -- Kevin Stenlund -- Liam O’Brien

Mikhail Sergachev -- Sean Durzi

Nate Schmidt -- John Marino

Ian Cole -- Nick DeSimone

Karel Vejmelka

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Olli Maatta, Kailer Yamamoto, Kevin Rooney

Injured: Logan Cooley (lower body), Alexander Kerfoot (upper body)

Lightning projected lineup

Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Nikita Kucherov

Jake Guentzel -- Dominic James -- Gage Goncalves

Zemgus Girgensons -- Yanni Gourde -- Pontus Holmberg

Oliver Bjorkstrand -- Jack Finley -- Nick Paul

J.J. Moser -- Darren Raddysh

Declan Carlile -- Erik Cernak

Max Groshev -- Max Crozier

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Simon Lundmark

Injured: Brayden Point (lower body), Ryan McDonagh (lower body), Victor Hedman (elbow), Emil Lilleberg (undisclosed), Charle-Edouard D'Astous (undisclosed)

Status report

Cooley, a forward, participated in the morning skate in a noncontact jersey; he has been out since Dec. 5. ... Cernak and Goncalves each participated in an optional morning skate and are game-time decisions after leaving an 8-5 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday. ... D'Astous, a defenseman, has been placed on injured reserve.

