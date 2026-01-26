Mammoth at Lightning projected lineups

MAMMOTH (27-20-4) at LIGHTNING (32-14-4)
7 p.m. ET; The Spot, Utah16
Mammoth projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Nick Schmaltz -- Lawson Crouse
JJ Peterka -- Barrett Hayton -- Daniil But
Michael Carcone -- Jack McBain -- Dylan Guenther
Brandon Tanev -- Kevin Stenlund -- Liam O’Brien
Mikhail Sergachev -- Sean Durzi
Nate Schmidt -- John Marino
Ian Cole -- Nick DeSimone
Karel Vejmelka
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Olli Maatta, Kailer Yamamoto, Kevin Rooney
Injured: Logan Cooley (lower body), Alexander Kerfoot (upper body)
Lightning projected lineup
Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Nikita Kucherov
Jake Guentzel -- Dominic James -- Gage Goncalves
Zemgus Girgensons -- Yanni Gourde -- Pontus Holmberg
Oliver Bjorkstrand -- Jack Finley -- Nick Paul
J.J. Moser -- Darren Raddysh
Declan Carlile -- Erik Cernak
Max Groshev -- Max Crozier
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Scratched: Simon Lundmark
Injured: Brayden Point (lower body), Ryan McDonagh (lower body), Victor Hedman (elbow), Emil Lilleberg (undisclosed), Charle-Edouard D'Astous (undisclosed)
Status report
Cooley, a forward, participated in the morning skate in a noncontact jersey; he has been out since Dec. 5. ... Cernak and Goncalves each participated in an optional morning skate and are game-time decisions after leaving an 8-5 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday. ... D'Astous, a defenseman, has been placed on injured reserve.