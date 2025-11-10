Coach’s Challenge: UTA @ OTT – 0:22 of the Third Period

Challenge Initiated By: Ottawa

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No Goal Utah

Explanation: Video review determined that Utah’s Jack McBain impaired Leevi Meriläinen’s ability to play his position prior to the shot entering the net. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 69.1 which states, in part, “Goals should be disallowed only if: (1) an attacking player, either by his positioning or by contact, impairs the goalkeeper’s ability to move freely within his crease or defend his goal.”

