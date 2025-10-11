Mammoth at Predators projected lineups

MAMMOTH (0-1-0) at PREDATORS (1-0-0)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, Utah16
Mammoth projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Jack McBain -- Nick Schmaltz
JJ Peterka -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther
Lawson Crouse -- Kevin Stenlund -- Kailer Yamamoto
Andrew Agozzino -- Brandon Tanev
Mikhail Sergachev -- John Marino
Nate Schmidt -- Sean Durzi
Ian Cole -- Dmitri Simashev
Olli Maatta
Karel Vejmelka
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Michael Carcone, Nick DeSimone
Injured: Alex Kerfoot (lower body), Liam O’Brien (lower body), Barrett Hayton (lower body)
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg -- Brady Martin -- Ryan O’Reilly
Steven Stamkos -- Fedor Svechkov -- Luke Evangelista
Michael Bunting -- Erik Haula -- Jonathan Marchessault
Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Tyson Jost
Adam Wilsby -- Roman Josi
Brady Skjei -- Nick Perbix
Spencer Stastney -- Justin Barron
Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen
Scratched: Ozzy Wiesblatt, Nick Blankenburg, Joakim Kemell
Injured: Nicolas Hague (upper body)
Status report
The Mammoth will dress the same lineup they used in a season-opening 2-1 loss at the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday. … Evangelista will make his season debut after signing a two-year, $6 million contract on Oct. 4. Hague, a defenseman, participated in the Predators' optional morning skate but will not play.