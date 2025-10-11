Mammoth at Predators projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
MAMMOTH (0-1-0) at PREDATORS (1-0-0)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, Utah16

Mammoth projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Jack McBain -- Nick Schmaltz

JJ Peterka -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther

Lawson Crouse -- Kevin Stenlund -- Kailer Yamamoto

Andrew Agozzino -- Brandon Tanev

Mikhail Sergachev -- John Marino

Nate Schmidt -- Sean Durzi

Ian Cole -- Dmitri Simashev

Olli Maatta

Karel Vejmelka

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Michael Carcone, Nick DeSimone

Injured: Alex Kerfoot (lower body), Liam O’Brien (lower body), Barrett Hayton (lower body)

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Brady Martin -- Ryan O’Reilly

Steven Stamkos -- Fedor Svechkov -- Luke Evangelista

Michael Bunting -- Erik Haula -- Jonathan Marchessault

Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Tyson Jost

Adam Wilsby -- Roman Josi

Brady Skjei -- Nick Perbix

Spencer Stastney -- Justin Barron

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Ozzy Wiesblatt, Nick Blankenburg, Joakim Kemell

Injured: Nicolas Hague (upper body)

Status report

The Mammoth will dress the same lineup they used in a season-opening 2-1 loss at the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday. … Evangelista will make his season debut after signing a two-year, $6 million contract on Oct. 4. Hague, a defenseman, participated in the Predators' optional morning skate but will not play.

