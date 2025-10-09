Mammoth at Avalanche projected lineups

MAMMOTH (0-0-0) at AVALANCHE (1-0-0)

9 p.m. ET; Utah16, ALT

Mammoth projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Jack McBain -- Nick Schmaltz

JJ Peterka -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther

Lawson Crouse -- Kevin Stenlund -- Kailer Yamamoto

Andrew Agozzino -- Brandon Tanev

Mikhail Sergachev -- John Marino

Nate Schmidt -- Sean Durzi

Ian Cole -- Dmitri Simashev

Olli Maatta

Karel Vejmelka

Vitek Vanacek

Scratched: Michael Carcone, Nick DeSimone

Injured: Alex Kerfoot (lower body), Liam O’Brien (lower body), Barrett Hayton (lower body)

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas

Gabriel Landeskog -- Brock Nelson -- Valeri Nichushkin

Ross Colton -- Jack Drury -- Victor Olofsson

Joel Kiviranta -- Parker Kelly -- Gavin Brindley

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Samuel Girard -- Brent Burns

Sam Malinski -- Josh Manson

Scott Wedgewood

Trent Miner

Scratched: Jack Ahcan, Zakhar Bardakov

Injured: Mackenzie Blackwood (lower body), Logan O’Connor (hip surgery)

Status report

Utah is expected to use 11 forwards and seven defensemen, with forward Carcone and defenseman DeSimone as the confirmed scratches. … Simashev will make his NHL debut. … The Avalanche are expected to dress the same lineup they used in a season-opening 4-1 win at the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday.