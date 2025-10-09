Mammoth at Avalanche projected lineups

MAMMOTH (0-0-0) at AVALANCHE (1-0-0)
9 p.m. ET; Utah16, ALT
Mammoth projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Jack McBain -- Nick Schmaltz
JJ Peterka -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther
Lawson Crouse -- Kevin Stenlund -- Kailer Yamamoto
Andrew Agozzino -- Brandon Tanev
Mikhail Sergachev -- John Marino
Nate Schmidt -- Sean Durzi
Ian Cole -- Dmitri Simashev
Olli Maatta
Karel Vejmelka
Vitek Vanacek
Scratched: Michael Carcone, Nick DeSimone
Injured: Alex Kerfoot (lower body), Liam O’Brien (lower body), Barrett Hayton (lower body)
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas
Gabriel Landeskog -- Brock Nelson -- Valeri Nichushkin
Ross Colton -- Jack Drury -- Victor Olofsson
Joel Kiviranta -- Parker Kelly -- Gavin Brindley
Devon Toews -- Cale Makar
Samuel Girard -- Brent Burns
Sam Malinski -- Josh Manson
Scott Wedgewood
Trent Miner
Scratched: Jack Ahcan, Zakhar Bardakov
Injured: Mackenzie Blackwood (lower body), Logan O’Connor (hip surgery)
Status report
Utah is expected to use 11 forwards and seven defensemen, with forward Carcone and defenseman DeSimone as the confirmed scratches. … Simashev will make his NHL debut. … The Avalanche are expected to dress the same lineup they used in a season-opening 4-1 win at the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday.