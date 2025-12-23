Mammoth at Avalanche projected lineups

MAMMOTH (18-17-3) at AVALANCHE (26-2-7)
9 p.m. ET; Utah16, ALT
Mammoth projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Nick Schmaltz -- JJ Peterka
Lawson Crouse -- Barrett Hayton -- Dylan Guenther
Michael Carcone -- Jack McBain -- Daniil But
Liam O'Brien -- Kevin Stenlund -- Alexander Kerfoot
Mikhail Sergachev -- Sean Durzi
Nate Schmidt -- John Marino
Ian Cole -- Nick DeSimone
Karel Vejmelka
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Olli Maatta, Brandon Tanev, Kailer Yamamoto
Injured: Logan Cooley (lower body)
Avalanche projected lineup
Gabriel Landeskog -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas
Artturi Lehkonen -- Brock Nelson -- Valeri Nichushkin
Victor Olofsson -- Ross Colton -- Gavin Brindley
Parker Kelly -- Jack Drury -- Joel Kiviranta
Devon Toews -- Cale Makar
Josh Manson -- Brent Burns
Samuel Girard -- Sam Malinski
Scott Wedgewood
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scratched: Zakhar Bardakov, Ilya Solovyov
Injured: Logan O'Connor (hip surgery)
Status report
Utah coach Andre Tourigny said the team will dress the same lineup from a 4-3 overtime win against the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday. … Colorado held an optional morning skate.