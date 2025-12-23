Mammoth at Avalanche projected lineups

MAMMOTH (18-17-3) at AVALANCHE (26-2-7)

9 p.m. ET; Utah16, ALT

Mammoth projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Nick Schmaltz -- JJ Peterka

Lawson Crouse -- Barrett Hayton -- Dylan Guenther

Michael Carcone -- Jack McBain -- Daniil But

Liam O'Brien -- Kevin Stenlund -- Alexander Kerfoot

Mikhail Sergachev -- Sean Durzi

Nate Schmidt -- John Marino

Ian Cole -- Nick DeSimone

Karel Vejmelka

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Olli Maatta, Brandon Tanev, Kailer Yamamoto

Injured: Logan Cooley (lower body)

Avalanche projected lineup

Gabriel Landeskog -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas

Artturi Lehkonen -- Brock Nelson -- Valeri Nichushkin

Victor Olofsson -- Ross Colton -- Gavin Brindley

Parker Kelly -- Jack Drury -- Joel Kiviranta

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Josh Manson -- Brent Burns

Samuel Girard -- Sam Malinski

Scott Wedgewood

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scratched: Zakhar Bardakov, Ilya Solovyov

Injured: Logan O'Connor (hip surgery)

Status report

Utah coach Andre Tourigny said the team will dress the same lineup from a 4-3 overtime win against the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday. … Colorado held an optional morning skate.