Klein, Utah chief communications officer, dies at 40

Caroline Klein, the chief communications officer for the Utah Mammoth and Utah Jazz, died Thursday due to complications from lung cancer. She was 40.

"Utah lost a legend yesterday in the passing of Caroline Klein," said Ryan Smith, charman and CEO of the Smith Entertainment Group, which owns both the Mammoth and Jazz. "She was truly one of a kind. [Ashley, my wife] and I and the rest of the SEG team will miss her every single day."

Klein was hired by the Smith Entertainment Group in 2022, working in various roles for the Jazz and the soon-to-be-launched Utah Hockey Club, which became the Mammoth recently.

She helped develop SEG+, a state-of-the-art streaming platform for the Jazz and Mammoth and was instrumental in the production of "Note Worthy: 50 Seasons of Jazz Basketball," which debuted in the summer of 2024.

Also in 2024, she was named to Sports Business Journal's "Forty Under 40," an award for executives recognized for achievement and innovation in their careers, all before the age of 40.

And she was front and center in getting the Utah Hockey Club off the ground after the NHL approved the establishment of a franchise on April 18, 2024, to be owned and controlled by SEG.

The franchise, with the assets from the Arizona Coyotes, who suspended operations at the same time, began play less than six months later, competing in the 2024-25 season.

Klein asked her family to post a message on LinkedIn following her death.

"I had so many people tell me they were inspired by my story, and every one of your messages brought a smile to my face," she said. "If one positive thing was going to come from my tragic situation, I hoped it would be that people stopped waiting for permission to truly live and started doing the things that brought them joy instead of constantly focusing on satisfying the expectations of others."