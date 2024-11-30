Utah at Golden Knights projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

UTAH (9-10-4) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (15-6-3)

10 p.m. ET; Utah16, SCRIPPS

Utah projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz

Jack McBain -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther

Lawson Crouse -- Nick Bjugstad -- Matias Maccelli

Alexander Kerfoot -- Kevin Stenlund -- Michael Carcone

Mikhail Sergachev -- Olli Maatta

Ian Cole -- Michael Kesselring

Juuso Valimaki -- Robert Bortuzzo

Jaxson Stauber

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: Vladislav Kolyachonok, Liam O’Brien

Injured: Connor Ingram (upper body), Maveric Lamoureux (undisclosed), Sean Durzi (upper body), John Marino (upper body)

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel – Pavel Dorofeyev

Tomas Hertl -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar

Brett Howden -- William Karlsson -- Alexander Holtz

Tanner Pearson -- Cole Schwindt -- Cal Burke

Noah Hanifin -- Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Nicolas Hague -- Kaedan Korczak

Ilya Samsonov

Adin Hill

Scratched: None

Injured: Ben Hutton (upper body), Victor Olofsson (lower body), Mark Stone (lower body), Zach Whitecloud (undisclosed)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate Saturday after each played Friday. … Utah is expected to dress the same 18 skaters it used in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Edmonton Oilers and the Golden Knights likely will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 4-3 win against the Winnipeg Jets.

