Utah at Golden Knights projected lineups

UTAH (9-10-4) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (15-6-3)
10 p.m. ET; Utah16, SCRIPPS
Utah projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz
Jack McBain -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther
Lawson Crouse -- Nick Bjugstad -- Matias Maccelli
Alexander Kerfoot -- Kevin Stenlund -- Michael Carcone
Mikhail Sergachev -- Olli Maatta
Ian Cole -- Michael Kesselring
Juuso Valimaki -- Robert Bortuzzo
Jaxson Stauber
Karel Vejmelka
Scratched: Vladislav Kolyachonok, Liam O’Brien
Injured: Connor Ingram (upper body), Maveric Lamoureux (undisclosed), Sean Durzi (upper body), John Marino (upper body)
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel – Pavel Dorofeyev
Tomas Hertl -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar
Brett Howden -- William Karlsson -- Alexander Holtz
Tanner Pearson -- Cole Schwindt -- Cal Burke
Noah Hanifin -- Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore
Nicolas Hague -- Kaedan Korczak
Ilya Samsonov
Adin Hill
Scratched: None
Injured: Ben Hutton (upper body), Victor Olofsson (lower body), Mark Stone (lower body), Zach Whitecloud (undisclosed)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate Saturday after each played Friday. … Utah is expected to dress the same 18 skaters it used in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Edmonton Oilers and the Golden Knights likely will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 4-3 win against the Winnipeg Jets.